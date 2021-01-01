Feed the Need deliveries made to locations in Boone County

By Anne Eickstadt

EDITOR

The Feed the Need donations made to the Belvidere Police Department by generous members of the community were delivered to locations that, despite the pandemic, still remain open to provide food for members of the community.

The VAC of Boone County was happy to accept the more than 500 items of canned goods along with hams and dozens of other food items donated as a result of the Belvidere Police department’s annual Christmas food drive.

“These food donations will make a real impact on the lives of our Boone County veterans,” stated VACBC Supt. Bob Ryder.

“Many of our veterans are living alone and their only source of income is their Social Security check which is usually under $1,500 a month. These food donations will help them get through the tough winter months ahead when heat and electric bills skyrocket and money becomes very tight. We’re very thankful to the Belvidere Police Department and all the volunteers who made this possible.”

Rev. Bob Kopp, First Presbyterian Church, said, “As a police chaplain since 1979 and over the past 16 years in Belvidere, I am always inspired by the patriotism and service above self of our blue line!”