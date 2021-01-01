Murder Investigation at Don Carter Lanes; Suspect in Custody

On Saturday, Dec. 26, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to 4007 E. State St. (Don Carter Lanes/Shooter’s Bar) for reports of an active shooter.

Rockford Police officers were able to quickly locate and identify the suspect, 37-year-old Duke Webb of Florida. He was taken into custody without incident.

After further investigation, officers learned that multiple persons had been shot. Officers located three deceased males, ages 73, 69, and 65. Three other victims were located with apparent gunshot wounds as well.

One of the victims, a 14-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the face, was transferred to a Madison, Wis., hospital, and is in stable condition. A 16-year-old juvenile female was shot in the shoulder, was treated and released, and the third victim, a 62-year-old male, was shot multiple times, and is listed in critical condition.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized the below listed charges:

Duke Webb, 37, Shalimar, Fla., First Degree Murder (3 counts)

Attempt First Degree Murder (3 counts)

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Please note that we do not comment on active criminal investigations. Any and all charges above are merely accusations. All individuals are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.