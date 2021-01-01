City of Byron issues ordinance reminders

The City of Byron would like to remind everyone of the Emergency Parking Restriction ordinance. This ordinance takes effect after an accumulation of snowfall on the public streets of two inches or more as determined by the US Weather Bureau. The ordinance requires parking on an odd/even system.

Vehicles must be parked on the side of the street where the even numbered buildings or houses are located between the hours of 7 a.m. that day and 7 a.m. the following day on even number calendar days; the same restrictions are in effect for odd number calendar days.

Residents are strongly encouraged to clear their sidewalks for the safety of pedestrians; especially, children walking to school and bus stops.

The City of Byron would also like to remind the public of the snowmobile route and restrictions:

A snowmobile may only be operated on Walnut Street and on Diamond Street between Union Street and Walnut Street. A resident of the city, however, may operate a snowmobile upon other streets, provided they are using the most direct route from their residence to the designated route.

Snowmobiles are allowed access to the municipal lot located on the east side of Walnut Street between Blackhawk Drive and Second Street as well as the parking lot on the east side of Walnut Street between Second Street and Third Street. Such access is for parking only, and all snowmobiles must exit back onto Walnut Street.

It is illegal to operate a snowmobile within the City at a speed in excess of 15 MPH or to operate a snowmobile in the City between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m.

Additionally, State law prohibits:

Operating a snowmobile on private property without permission of the owner

On the tracks or right of way of an operating railroad

On the frozen surface of public water of this State

Within 100 feet of a dwelling between midnight and 6 a.m. at a speed greater than the minimum required to maintain forward movement

In a careless, reckless, or negligent manner

Operating a snowmobile while under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Please respect all signs and others property and follow the route while leaving and entering Byron.