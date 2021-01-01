Park District officer promoted

Thank you to all of the men and women of the Rockford Park District Police department for always being there to protect and serve. Two members of our Rockford Park District Police department moved up in rank. Congratulations to Detective Teri Johnson who was promoted to Sergeant and is the first female to ever hold this title in the department. Sergeant Johnson joined the department in July 2000 and has primarily been a Detective ever since. Officer Robert Haynes was also promoted to a full-time officer. Congratulations to Sgt. Johnson, Officer Hayes, and the entire department for helping people to enjoy life by making the safety and security of our community and citizens a top priority.