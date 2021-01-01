Arianna Kim sworn in as Roscoe Police Department officer

By Jean Seegers

Reporter

On Tuesday evening, Jan. 5, Arianna Kim became the newest member of the Roscoe Police Department.

In a virtual ceremony, Kim was sworn in by Chief Jamie Evans. Her father, Dr. John Kim pinned on her police badge.

Her first step in the long process of becoming a police officer is a 14- month training program beginning Jan. 10, Officer Kim will attend a three- month Basic Law Enforcement Academy. “She will be taking extra hours beyond that,” Deputy Chief Sam Hawley said. “We want to do everything we can to ensure that she is well prepared.”

When she returns to Roscoe, she will work in a probationary capacity with another officer for a year before going out on her own.

Kim grew up and attended Rockton schools including Hononegah High School. She recently earned a degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology from Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa.

“I have always been interested in criminal justice,” she said. I look forward to the opportunity to impact the community and do something bigger than myself.”

Officer Kim said her goal is to one day start a Canine Unit.