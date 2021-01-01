Illinois Farm Bureau proposals shape American Farm Bureau Federation policy

Thousands of farmers across the country gathered virtually Sunday to Thursday for the 102nd Annual Convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).

Three-hundred and forty-six voting delegates, including 20 delegates from Illinois addressed Illinois Farm Bureau’s (IFB) submittals, including renewable fuels, dairy policy, FIFRA and farm policy.

The event, themed Stronger Together, focused on advances in agriculture and how farmers addressed the challenges of COVID-19 and the shifts in markets, while also giving back.

“Yesterday’s delegate discussion was the finale to a well-rounded AFBF annual meeting that was well represented by our members throughout the state,” said Guebert. “We give our thanks to all who participated and got involved. I hope we can get back together in person in Atlanta in 2022 to continue advocating for and protecting the interests of Illinois Farm Bureau members.”

The 2021 AFBF Annual Convention saw record-breaking attendance, albeit in a virtual capacity. The organization saw over 8,300 registrations between members, nonmembers, media and state members, including delegates, alternates, observers and staff. More than 300 of the virtual attendees were from Illinois.

Tuesday evening, outgoing U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue addressed virtual attendees. He thanked farmers for their support and talked policy, recent challenges and future opportunities for agriculture.

“Farm Bureau has been very supportive of our nation’s agricultural policies these last four years,” Perdue said. “And it’s thanks to you for being good citizens, studying the policy and advocating for what’s best for our country. You all need to continue doing that.”

Policy Debate

“Generally speaking, all of the submittals that our delegates passed at our December annual meeting were included in the 2021 AFBF Policy Book,” said Guebert. “We had sections of submittals by other states that we defended, we worked with a number of states to tweak some of these policies going forward and we updated and refined policy language in several areas of importance.”

Dairy policy and pricing, renewable fuels, environmental policy and livestock pricing were ‘mega’ themes of this year’s policy debate.

“If you look at the energy generated around this year’s policy discussion at AFBF, I think you will find certain themes,” said IFB Vice President Brian Duncan. “The discussion on dairy policy and price discovery continue to evolve. Livestock pricing saw a number of submittals pass, one being a powerful submission from our Illinois delegation opening up contract pricing options to all producers. We also discussed a wide range of environmental issues and our delegates successfully defended the use of up to 95 percent octane blends for the new generation of automobile engines in development.”

Illinois Farm Bureau recognition

Illinois Farm Bureau members gave a strong showing in several of AFBF’s national competitions. Joe Goodman of Clay County represented Illinois in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Competition. Correy and Kellie Rahn of Carroll County competed as Illinois’ representative for the AFBF Achievement Award.

Alex Mahrenholz of Lawrence County advanced to the Sweet 16 Round in the Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet. She engaged in discussions on enhancing international trade relationships, reduction of climate change and weather risks and big data.

The Midwest also saw recognition in the form of a four-legged farm dog. Rayne, a six-year-old Border collie, was named Midwest region runner-up in AFBF’s Farm Dog of the Year contest. Owners Terry and Julie Willis are Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau members. The family will receive $1,000 in prize money, a trophy plate and Purina products.

IFB was among six state Farm Bureaus recognized for exemplary financial support of the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture. The Scholar Award is given to state Farm Bureaus with the highest total donations to the Foundation within their membership groups.

IFB received Awards of Excellence in four program areas for implementing outstanding member programs and membership achievement in 2020. IFB earned awards in Membership Value; Advocacy; Leadership & Business Development; and Engagement & Outreach.

Additionally, Guebert was re-elected to serve another two-year term on the AFBF board of directors representing the Midwest region.

County Recognition

Two Illinois county Farm Bureaus are among 12 in the nation selected as winners in the AFBF County Activities of Excellence Program. Kane and Woodford County Farm Bureaus’ winning programs were featured during a virtual ag showcase.

About Illinois Farm Bureau

The Illinois Farm Bureau is a member of the American Farm Bureau Federation, a national organization of farmers and ranchers. Founded in 1916, IFB is a non-profit, membership organization directed by farmers who join through their county Farm Bureau. IFB has a total membership of more than 386,291 and a voting membership of 79,159. IFB represents three out of four Illinois farmers.