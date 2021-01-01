Freeport registered sex offender charged with interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor

A Freeport, Ill. man was indicted Jan. 13 by a federal grand jury on charges of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and committing felony sex offenses while he was required to register as a sex offender. Erich M. Brinkmeier, 25, of Freeport, Ill., was charged with two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and one count of committing a felony offense involving a minor when he was required to be registered as a sex offender.

According to the indictment on Oct. 28, 2019 and Nov. 4, 2019 Brinkmeier traveled in interstate commerce, from Illinois to Iowa, with the intent of engaging in a sexual act with a child, who was 14 years old, and at least four years younger than defendant. The indictment also alleges that the interstate travel and sexual acts with a child by Brinkmeier occurred while he was required to be registered as a sex offender.

Each count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor carries a maximum potential penalty of up to 30 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000. The count of committing a felony offense involving a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years that must be served after any sentence for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor child. If Brinkmeier is convicted, the court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal sentencing statutes and the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

The public is reminded that an indictment contains only charges and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The indictment was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Matt Summers, Chief of the Freeport Police Department. The Rockford Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Love.