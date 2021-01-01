Ogle County Sheriff post arrest list

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following incidents and made the following arrests Dec. 31-Jan. 8. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

D.U.I

On Jan. 8 at 10:05 p.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Rte. 251 / Rte.64 for a traffic violation. After an investigation, Jose Rocha Maldonado, 26, of Rockford was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Jose was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.

D.U.I

On Jan. 9 at 3:40 p.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I88 at mile marker 78 east bound. After a short investigation deputies arrested Christopher Hayes, 19, of Bettendorf, Iowa for driving while license suspended. Hayes was released on scene and will appear in court at a later date. His passenger Jakob Burke, 19, of Bettendorf, Iowa, was cited for possession of cannabis.

On Jan. 9 at 4:50 p.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I88 mile marker 78 east bound. After a short investigation Deputies arrested Anietra, 24, of , for Driving While License suspended. Johnson was released on scene and will appear in court at a later date.

On Jan. 9 at 7:13 p.m. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 5th and 10th in Rochelle. After a short investigation Deputies arrested Laurrel Hayes 52, of Rochelle for DUI. Hayes was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.

Possession of a controlled substance

On Jan. 7 at approximately 11:08 p.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop at N. IL Rte 2 and Kathryn Road. After investigation, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shane M. Muncy, 47, of Tampico, for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis Driver (Improper Container). Muncy was also cited for Speeding, Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Equipment Violation. Muncy was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held with no bond.

Driving while license revoked

On Jan. 6 the Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Tya Ru, 24, of Milwaukee Wis., for Driving While License Revoked. Ru was arrested by Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies on Hwy 251 near Davis Junction after being stopped for speeding. Ru was released on a I-bond and will appear in court at a later date.

Missing person investigation

On Wednesday Jan. 6 at approximately 1:18 p.m. a white passenger car was reported to have been found in the 9000 block of Il Rt. 2, rural Byron. The vehicle was located by Ogle County deputies a short time later and it was determined the unoccupied vehicle belonged to Brandon Cuddy.

Mr. Cuddy was previously reported as a missing person to the Byron Police Department. The area was searched by Deputies, Winnebago County bloodhound, Ogle County Sheriff’s Office drone and a boat from Byron Fire. All attempts to locate Mr. Cuddy were unsuccessful.

On Thursday Jan. 7 members of the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Winnebago County Sheriff’s K9 and Byron Fire expanded the area of search; again efforts yielded no additional evidence.

The investigation into the whereabouts of Brandon Cuddy continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-732-2136 or Ogle-Lee Crime Stoppers at 888-228-4488

Warrant arrest

On Jan. 6 Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Daniel Dawson, 38, of Blue Springs Mo., when he turned himself in to the Ogle County Jail. Dawson was arrested on an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant. He was given a $1,000 Recognizance bond, was released, and will appear in court on Jan. 25 at 9 a.m.

Disturbance

On Jan. 5 at approximately 12:06 a.m., Deputies responded to an address in the 300 block of Depot St in Creston in reference to a disturbance. After further investigation Nisan Dean, 2,5 of Creston, was placed under arrest for Domestic Battery, Aggravated Domestic Battery-Strangulation, and Aggravated Battery-Pregnant Victim.

Dean was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond. Also taken into custody was Cynthia Donahue, 43, of Creston for Aggravated Assault, Resisting / Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Possession of A Controlled Substance. Donahue was also transported to the Ogle County Jail where she was held in lieu of bond.

One-vehicle accident

On Dec. 31 at 3:13 p.m. Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 13000 block of West Pilgrim Road for a one-vehicle crash.

Deputies learned that a 2008 Toyota driven by Jeffrey Messer, 63, of Freeport, Ill., was traveling east on Pilgrim when he lost control, entered the north ditch and over turned.

Messer received minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital by Polo Ambulance. Deputies were assisted on scene by Polo Fire and Ambulance.

Driving while license suspended

On Jan 4 at approximately 8:52 a.m., Ogle County Sheriffs Deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Barker and Woodburn Roads. After investigation, Deputies placed Charles Larson, 36, of Beloit, Wis., under arrest for Driving While License Revoked. Larson was additionally issued a citation for Operating an Uninsured Vehicle. Larson was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held in lieu of bond.

Driving while license suspended

On Jan. 4 at approximately 10:31 p.m., Deputies initiated a traffic stop on interstate 39 near miler marker 102. After further investigation Jacob Larson, 29, of Moline was placed under arrest for Driving While License Suspended. Larson was released on a Individual Bond at the scene.

D.U.I.

On Jan. 3 at approximately 12:07 a.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of S Meridian Road. After investigations, Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Eric Valdez of Sterling, for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Valdez was also issued a citation for Disregarding a Traffic Control Device. Valdez was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was released to correctional staff and held in lieu of bond.

Driving while license revoked

On Jan. 2 Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-39 near Rte 64 for a speeding violation. After a brief investigation, Deputies arrested Devory McGee, 38, of Milwaukee Wis., for Driving While License Revoked. McGee was released from the scene on a I-bond and will appear in Ogle County court at a later date.

Domestic battery

On Jan. 1 at approximately 1:17 a.m., Deputies responded to the 7000 block of E. IL Rte 72 reference a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Deputies arrested Ned Reed, 27, of Stillman Valley, for Domestic Battery. Reed was transported to the Ogle County Jail and released to correctional staff, where he was held in lieu of bond.

Driving while license suspended

On Jan. 1 Ogle County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation on I-39 near Monroe Center. After a brief investigation, Deputies arrested Dyshun Jones, 20, of Milwaukee Wis., for Driving While License Suspended. Jones was released from the scene on an I-bond and will appear in Ogle County Court at a later date.