Rep. Cabello secures $900K for Rock Cut State Park

Rock Cut State Park is slated to receive $900,000 in state funding for a variety of critical infrastructure improvements from a grant secured by State Rep. John M. Cabello (R-Machesney Park).

State officials are reaching out to Rock Cut State Park’s Site Superintendent Brad Brown to finalize the formal process of awarding the grant so that funds can be disbursed in the near future, Rep. Cabello confirmed on his last day in office.

Specifically, the grant secured by Rep. Cabello will go toward water, sewer, road, and/or trail rehabilitation and infrastructure at Rock Cut, the largest state park in northern Illinois and a popular hiking, camping, and fishing destination for local residents and visitors from throughout the state and the Midwest. The grant is funded from the Build Illinois Bond Fund and through the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“After years of fighting to make sure the needs of Rock Cut State Park are fully met by the State of Illinois, I am pleased to share that I have been able to obtain this grant, despite the numerous obstacles we had to overcome along the way,” said Rep. Cabello.

“As a result of the maintenance and site improvements made possible by this grant, local families and visitors will continue to enjoy traditions and make new memories at Rock Cut for years to come. I have kept up my efforts to see this grant process through to completion during the final days of my term. It has been a privilege to serve the people of the 68th District.”

The grant for Rock Cut State Park follows two additional grants secured by Rep. Cabello in the past two years for the City of Rockford; a $195k grant to the Rockford Fire Department in FY19 for remodeling and upgrades to a fire station; and a $400k grant to the Rockford Police Department in FY20 for infrastructure improvements for an indoor training facility to be utilized as a firearm range.

Situated on 3,092 acres, Rock Cut State Park includes two lakes; Pierce Lake and Olson Lake which offer a retreat for visitors wanting to fish, ice fish or ice skate. The park’​s hiking trails, horseback riding trails and cross-country skiing and wildlife watching, as well as seasonal hunting programs, make it a year round recreation destination.

The beautiful campground has 270 premium campsites, a rustic cabin, a group camp and shelters. Rock Cut is home to abundant wildlife and over 100 types of wildflowers that offer a showy display each spring and summer, while hardwood trees dazzle visitors each fall.

Rep. Cabello has served the 68th District, which includes all or portions of Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park and Cherry Valley since August 2012.