K9 Loki’s funeral is difficult for law enforcement

By Anne Eickstadt

Editor

A funeral ceremony for Boone County Sheriff’s K9 Loki took place on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. The ceremony took place in front of the Boone County Public Safety Building, 615 North Main St. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the public was strongly encouraged not to attend. The sheriff’s office live-streamed the ceremony on its Facebook page.

At 9:15 a.m., a Sheriff’s Police Escort Team picked up K9 Loki at the Emergency Vet Care Clinic of Rockford. The team escorted K9 Loki to South University Drive. At 9:30 a.m., from South University Dr., a police procession escorted K9 Loki to the Public Safety Building. The processional route headed east on Business 20, south on North State Street, east on Madison Street and north on North Main Street.

A Belvidere Fire ladder truck was flying an American flag while waiting on N. Main Street for the procession to arrive. A color guard took the front of the procession when it reached N. Main St. and bagpipes began to play. Law enforcement vehicles from Boone County. Belvidere, Rockton, Roscoe, Winnebago County, Rockford, DeKalb County and all over the area filled the street, four across, in front of the Boone County Courthouse. Numerous K9 teams also joined the ceremony to do honor to a faithful K9 deputy, partner and friend.

On Dec. 27, while on a routine traffic stop on I-90 near Irene Road, K9 Loki was killed when his handler’s patrol car was struck by a drunk driver on I-90, near Irene Road, at approximately 1:30 a.m.

His handler, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Rosenkranz, was conducting a traffic stop and was speaking to the driver of the stopped vehicle when the patrol car was struck from behind by a limousine being operated by a drunk driver. K9 Loki was transported to an emergency veterinary hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the stopped car and the drunk driver were both injured in the collision. K9 Loki’s handler was struck by debris but not seriously injured. The driver of the limousine was charged with DUI and failure to yield to emergency vehicles.

The outpouring of love and support from community, the surrounding area, other states, and even countries has been a big encouragement to the Sheriff’s Department. A memorial rock/boulder will be placed in front of the Public Safety Building in K9 Loki’s honor.

The funeral ceremony has been posted on the Boone County Sheriff’s Dept. Facebook page.