Byron Public Library offering fun family activities

Fine free

Read more and worry less, for the Byron Library has gone fine free! How does it work? There will still be a due date for items checked out and returned to the Byron Library, but patrons will no longer be charged a fee for bringing materials back late.

Just remember to bring your materials back, because you will receive a bill for items that are overdue by 21 days or more. As a bonus, we’ve also waived all of those old late fees. Start a new chapter at the Byron Library!

Curbside delivery

Curbside service is here to stay! Place your holds online at byronlibrary.org or call us at 815-234-5107. Not sure what you want? Call us for help! We will call or email you with a confirmation when your holds are ready to be picked up. Call us when you arrive at the library, and we will bring your items out to you. A receipt with your due dates will be included with your items.

Check out our eBooks

Our digital books are available 24/7! Check out Hoopla, Libby, Axis 360 and Biblioboard for free with your library card at http://byron.lib.il.us/resources/.

Winter Reading Challenge

Jan. 1 – Feb. 28

Beat the winter boredom by registering for our all-ages online Winter Reading Challenge! Participating readers can earn chances to win prizes for reading, just like in the summer! Prizes include Beanie Babies, play kits, several gift cards (adults & teens), or a gift card of your choice (older children).

There will also be a grand prize drawing for the finishers in each category! The more you read, the more chances you have to win! Register online at byron.beanstack.org or via the Beanstack Tracker App. If you participated in our summer reading club, you can use the same login.

The Great Backyard Bird Count

Wednesday, Feb. 3

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Zoom

Join the Great Backyard Bird Count this year that runs from Feb. 12–15. We will meet on Zoom to go over how to participate, and create two bird feeders. Kit will include toilet paper rolls, shortening, birdseed, a plastic knife, and twine.

The Zoom meeting ID will be emailed to registrants, and kits will be available for pickup at the library beginning Saturday, Jan. 30. Please call 815-234-5107 or visit Byron.evanced.info/signup to register.

Macrame keychain

Thursday, Feb. 11

6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom

Join Kelly as she creates a stylish macrame keychain. Perfect for beginners! Kit will include one keychain toggle and macrame rope. Additional supplies needed include scissors. The Zoom meeting ID will be emailed to registrants, and kits will be available for pickup at the library beginning Monday, Feb. 8. Please visit Byron.evanced.info/signup or call 815-234-5107 to register.

Share your story

Monday, Feb 15

11 a.m. to Noon, via Zoom

Seniors are encouraged to join Beth as she provides monthly journal prompts. Reflect on and record your memories for future generations. There will be a designated time for seniors to share their stories with the group, if interested.

A journal will be provided to new registrants and will be available for pick up at the library any time after Friday, Feb. 12. Please visit Byron.evanced.info/signup or call 815-234-5107 to register. Zoom meeting ID will be emailed to registrants.

Beaded mask keepers

Wednesday, Feb. 24

6 to 7 p.m., via Zoom

Join Beth as she beads mask keepers for the residents at Generations at Neighbors. Kit will include beads, string and alligator clips. Additional supplies needed include scissors. The Zoom meeting ID will be emailed to registrants, and kits will be available for pickup at the library beginning on Saturday, Feb. 20. Please call 815-234-5107 or visit Byron.evanced.info/signup to register.

Visit the Byron Library Facebook page to keep up to date on library news and virtual programs! Be sure to also check out the Byron Library and Byron Library Teen Instagram pages.