Belvidere North High School takes top high school ice sculpting award

The results are in for the 35th annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition. The Band of Misfit Boys won the 35th annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition with their sculpture titled “Hooty and the Blowfish.” The Band of Misfit Boys will advance to the 2022 U.S. Nationals Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wis.

Belvidere North High School won the high school division with their sculpture titled, “The Bear Necessities.” In all, nine state teams, eight high school teams, and one exhibition team (the winner of last year’s Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition) participated in this year’s event. Congrats to all involved and thank you to everyone for supporting and enjoying this winter tradition.

Teams sculpted each day between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. On Friday, state teams may work through the night. Sculpting ended at 10 a.m. Saturday at which time the judging took place.

Event Support

The Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition is hosted by the Rockford Park District, and receives tremendous support from the community through financial and in-kind donations. Rockford Park District received a $10,000 grant for the Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition from the Community Grants Program of the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, with support from the Community Arts and Humanity Fund.

This event is also partially supported by a grant from the Rockford Area Arts Council, which receives support from the City of Rockford, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and its members. Major donors/sponsors for 2021 were ABC Catering, City of Rockford, Lino’s Restaurant, Rock Hospitality, Stockholm Inn, Texas Roadhouse, WIFR-TV, William Charles Construction, and Winnebago County Highway Department.

Block sponsors for 2021 were Ad Managers, Inc., Area Erectors, Inc., Brander Sleep Wellness Ltd. Field Fastener, Gibbons Electric, Gorman & Co., Inc, Header Dye & Tool, Oliver Close LLC, Rock River Enterprises, Rockford Cosmopolitan Club, Title Underwriters Agency, Inc., Waterside Financial Advisors LLC.

Other event contributors were Photo by E and Professional Graphics.