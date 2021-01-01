Sixth Annual Yeti Fest offering extra fun options for everyone

By Marianne Mueller

Reporter

Winter fun is heading into Rockton on Friday Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 6 with the return of Yeti Fest. In its sixth year this event is loaded with options for everyone.

Yeti Fest is billed as “A festival where the abominable snow people of Rockton and their friends come out to enjoy come out to enjoy a mixture of winter related activities and is a celebration of all things winter and of course it all revolves around Yeti’s.” All are invited to walk and play like a Yeti.

This family friendly event grows in popularity each year along with an increase in activities to participate in. Yeti Fest has come to life every year through the efforts of organizer, Tricia Diduch.

More fun comes in the form of a scavenger hunt that can be completed in downtown Rockton where Yeti’s are being placed in businesses windows. Search for these and once you spot the each Yeti participants are asked to post to social media using #rocktonyetifest2021 to complete some of the squares.

Capture a photo with the Yeti on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for an automatic win in the scavenger hunt. Scavenger cards can be picked up a few days before the event to allow more time to work on completing the cards. Prize pick-up for winners is set for Saturday between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Rockton Village Hall-Municipal Center.

Sponsored by Rockton Township Free Spirit Dog Sled team will return to Settlers Park both days. Sled dog demonstrations are scheduled on Friday evening at 4, 5, 6, and 7 p.m. and on Saturday at Noon, 1 and 2 p.m. Masks are required along with gloves and mittens for those who wish to pet the dogs in a “Meet and Greet.”

Free Spirit Demo team is a non-profit-Charity organization who demonstrates the ‘wonderful world of mushing’ and offers information about Free Spirit Siberian Rescue, their adoptable dogs. They raise funds to help orphaned huskies find new homes.

Brass Octopus is working in conjunction with this year’s Yeti Fest by hosting their first “Mini Maker Contest.” Previously made projects will be voted on by event attendees on Saturday. Original pieces of winter themed art will be hung and displayed in the shopfront windows and separated into three age categories per contestants: 5-8, 9-12 and 13-18. A top winner receives a free private lesson from Brass Octopus plus a $25 shopping spree.

Pieces might be coloring, sewing, painting, knitting, or woodworking; each must be winter themed. The public can get involved by visiting the store to pick up a voting form, view entries and to vote for your three favorites. Votes will be tallied and Brass Octopus will contact the winner.

Local businesses will be open and offering Yeti specials on eating, drinking or shopping. A full Yeti Fest schedule of pure fun can be found on Rockton Yeti Fest event Facebook pages.

Bring family and friends to Rockton for days of pure fun at the 2021 Yeti Fest!