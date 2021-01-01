Weather delays start of basketball season

By Christopher Johnson

REPORTER

The IHSA made a decision this past week that the winter games would be allowed to begin. However, another controlling force determined they would not.

On Friday, Feb. 5, the Pecatonica Lady Indians were preparing to play host to NUIC-familiar Polo, with the basketball season on track for ignition.

The junior varsity was scheduled to take the court ahead of the varsity showdown.

Mother Nature determined it would throw in its own delay, which led to the cancellation of the season opener against the Lady Marcos. Weather conditions were deemed too risky to allow Polo to travel to the match.

On Monday, Feb. 8, game two of the girls basketball season was set to take place, as the Lady Indians played host to the River Ridge Lady Wildcats.

On Wednesday, Jan. 27, the IHSA set a schedule for athletes to adhere to, in an effort to give students a chance to get involved with more than just the educational angle of high school.

Pecatonica Athletic Director Kevin Kunkel set up a schedule that features seven home games and six away games for the Lady Indians into early March.

Following Monday’s match at home against River Ridge, the Lady Indians stay home to prepare to welcome in the Pearl City Lady Wolves Monday, Feb. 15.

After that, a two-game swing sends Pecatonica to Pearl City on Wednesday, Feb. 17 and then to Dakota two days later. Dakota returns the favor on Monday, Feb. 22 and visits Pecatonica.

Matches against Freeport Aquin, Lena-Winslow, Durand and Orangeville wind down the 2021 portion of the winter calendar with regular season play ending on Saturday, March 13. There is no post-season schedule planned for basketball this year.

Boys basketball had a scheduled start to the season this past Saturday with Pecatonica playing host to Winnebago in a cross-conference clash.

The Indians go on the road Wednesday, Feb. 10 for their longest road trip of the season as they face off against the Galena Pirates.

Boys basketball for Pecatonica features a split schedule with seven games at home and seven on the road. Following the trip to Galena, the Indians head home to prepare for matches against West Carroll on Friday, Feb. 12 and Peal City Feb. 16.

Matches against Dakota, Freeport Aquin, Durand and Orangeville also wait for the boys team this season, with the entire regular season scheduled to wrap up in a month’s time.

Similar to the girls’ schedule, the IHSA determined there would be no post-season this year in the boys’ basketball realm. The amount of time needed to organize a second-season campaign was not available, with the risk also determined to be too high still.

Wrestling, a typical winter sport will still occur this year, but it will not be until April 19, during the summer session, that practice will be allowed to commence.

The abbreviated season is one that was deemed necessary with Covid19’s influence wreaking havoc on regular season plans.

People pack gyms in the post-season. That type of environment is not safe, according to State regulating agencies and as a result, adjustments had to be made.