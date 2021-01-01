Four Winnebago athletics sign letters of intent

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, four Winnebago High School seniors signed letters of intent with four different Junior Colleges to continue their sports careers to the next level on National Signing Day. Micah Gearhart signed with the College of Dupage football, Glen Ellyn, Ill., as a linebacker. Sam Rummel signed with Iowa Central Community College football, Iowa Falls, Iowa, as a member of the offensive line.

Jason Buhl signed with Heartland Community College baseball, Normal, Ill. as a left-handed pitcher. Cole Schrank signed with Waubonsee Community College baseball, Sugar Grove, Ill. as a catcher.

All four seniors experienced challenges this past year with the recruiting process due to COVID as many schools had full rosters with fifth and sixth-year seniors returning to play as they had an additional year of eligibility.

All four athletes are excited for the opportunity to begin their college paths at the Junior College level as this will give them the opportunity to gain experience and game film.

This experience opens the door to all levels of college athletic opportunities that have been more limited this past year due to the effects of COVID.

All the athletes would like to thank their families for helping them throughout their high school sports careers, the recruiting process, and all the college visits.

The players would like to express gratitude for the support of their coaches and teammates for helping them learn and grow as athletes and encouraging them to take what they love to do to the next level.