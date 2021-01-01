Pecatonica features complete team win

By Christopher Johnson

REPORTER

It isn’t often that an entire team of athletes gets the opportunity to spend quality minutes on the floor, but this past week that’s exactly what the Pecatonica Indians boys basketball team experienced.

Of a roster featuring 17 listed members, 13 spent time sharing in scoring duties in a 76-27 win over the West Carroll Thunder.

Only one player crossed the double digit mark for the host Indians on Friday, Feb. 12 and those points were collected well `after the Indians had secured the NUIC win.

West Carroll could not contain the starting five for Pecatonica and soon realized they would have match-up problems as the Indians began shuffling in replacement players.

After the first quarter of play, Pecatonica had already established a double digit advantage, in front 16-2. There was no sign they would be slowing down.

By the time the match had hit the midway point of the second quarter, the lead had grown to 20. By the halftime break, the edge was nearly 30 with the hosts in front 33-6.

The Thunder made a little noise in the third, but found the going just as tough as Pecatonica paced itself with another 17 points in the frame.

At the start of the fourth quarter, all the starters were out as the Indians worked with a 50-16 lead and found themselves about ready to have their highest scoring period of the night.

They scored 26 points in the final eight minutes of play and easily held off West Carroll, which responded with nine of its own.

Pecatonica went on to win the Friday night battle by a final score of 76-27 with a scorecard designed for 15 names having to be amended to allow for an entire team mention.

Drew Willows led the team in total points scored. He knocked down twelve in the second half with ten of those coming in the final eight minutes of play.

Bo Seaton followed with nine points scored and received support from Trent Hetland, who tacked on eight.

Five players finished the night with seven points each for the victors. Bryce Fitzanko, Xander Larrow, Will Howard, Korbin Gann and Briaun Green all achieved that mark.

Earlier in the week, in a non-conference match away from Winnebago County, Pecatonica toppled the Galena Pirates by a final score of 67-61.

The Indians moved to 3-0 on the season following the Friday night win and will prepare for matches to close the month of February and open March against Freeport Aquin, the Lena-Winslow Panthers and the Durand Bulldogs.

Before they can get into the important NUIC showdowns, Pecatonica will have to deal with a home and away schedule against the Pearl City Wolves and the Dakota Indians.

On Tuesday, Feb. 16, the stretch began with the Indians playing host to Pearl City. They travel west on Thursday, Feb. 18, for an immediate rematch.

This Saturday, Dakota takes the trip into Pecatonica as they attempt to keep their season on target. Two days later, a short road trip north to Dakota waits for the undefeated Indians.