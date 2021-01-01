Pecatonica takes two in second week of play

By Christopher Johnson

REPORTER

A schedule adjustment was required this past week, but it didn’t prevent the Pecatonica Lady Indians from notching another win on the 2021 winter basketball calendar.

On Monday, Feb. 15, Pecatonica knocked down Pearl City 36-31 to maintain its position with a few others, leading the way in the NUIC.

Pecatonica Athletic Director Kevin Kunkel reported that the junior varsity squad would not suit up for the Monday, Feb. 15 match against the Lady Wolves, leaving just the varsity squad able to play in the 7pm match.

Pearl City jumped out quickly in the Monday match as the Lady Wolves featured four players putting their names in the scoring column, helping the squad grab the early advantage.

A ten-point first frame gave the visitors an early one shot lead, 10-7. For the hosts, two players put in points, with Lepke leading the way with two from long range. Carlson added one from the free throw line.

The offensive participation picked up in the second period with Pecatonica starting to look for a groove that allowed two others to place their names on the game scorecard.

Only six points would be scored in the second by the hosts as Pearl City managed to maintain slight control and stretched its lead to four points, as it gained a 17-13 edge.

Pearl City would only get three looks to fall from the floor following the halftime intermission. The slowdown on the offensive side allowed the Lady Indians to begin to climb back and take control in the Monday night meeting.

Led by Carlson’s eight points, Pecatonica knocked down twelve in the period, nearly matching its entire game total from the first half of play.

At the end of the third the four-point deficit was gone and Pearl City began attempting to play catch-up. Pecatonica had climbed in front 25-23.

There was no letting up in the fourth quarter as the host Lady Indians got even more involved on the offensive side with four players getting their shots to register.

With the clock stopped, the lead expanded for Pecatonica. As a team, five of seven free throw shots counted and helped secure the Monday night winner.

Pearl City had its second best quarter of the night, with eight points tallied. However, it would be well short of what was needed as the Lady Wolves dropped the five-point decision.

Carlson led all point contributors with twelve points scored. She received strong support from Lepke who tallied eight, all from the first half of play. McGee closed the game with six points registered for the victorious Lady Indians.

Pearl City was paced by Musser who scored eleven. Brenner added six, with Stager collecting four in the loss.

Pecatonica followed up the five-point win over Pearl City with a two-point win on the road at Dakota on Friday, Feb. 19, 41-39.

A six-point advantage in the second period followed by a single-point edge in the final frame helped secure the win for Pecatonica.

Dakota and Pecatonica were tied after the first period of play, 11-11, before the visiting Lady Indians pushed it to a 26-20 score at the break.

Dakota shut down Pecatonica’s offense in the third period to pull back within one point., 30-29. But, the 11-10 final period total gave Pecatonica the conference win 41-39.