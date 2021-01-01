Byron lecture to examine Chicago Portage Historic Site

Byron Forest Preserve will offer ‘Archaeology of the Chicago Portage National Historic Site via Zoom Lecture on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.

Join staff archaeologist Paula Bryant of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey to learn about the Chicago Portage, a low and short divide between the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River systems.

Following the lead of generations of Native Americans, explorers Marquette and Joliet first crossed the Chicago Portage in 1673. One of the most important travel routes of the mid-continent, the portage was a significant factor in the development of the United States interior. During early European exploration, natural waterways were often the easiest route across the North American landscape and places where canoes and trade goods could easily be carried around barriers or across multiple rivers were critically important.

Along with the opening of the Illinois and Michigan Canal in 1848, the portage became the transportation link that spurred the growth of the City of Chicago.

One of a handful of National Historic Sites in Illinois, the Chicago Portage is considered by some as Chicago’s “Plymouth Rock.” The presentation will address the unique features this landscape offered to early travelers, in addition to archaeological sites associated with the area.

To access this lecture, email the Byron Forest Preserve District at info@byronforestpreserve.com by Friday, Feb. 26 to register and receive the link and password for join this Zoom program. Call 815 234-8535 extension 200 for more information.