Three Lady Huskies will continue bowling at Rock Valley College

Three members of the 2021 varsity girls bowling team at Harlem High School will continue their education – and bowling – at Rock Valley College (RVC) in nearby Rockford. Joana Araojo, Jocelynn Eggert and Olivia Watton signed their letters of intent Feb. 17, committing to enrolling at RVC this fall.

As seniors, the three are among statistical leaders on this year’s bowling team, which at this point is 3-0 and in first place in the NIC-10. Harlem won the conference championship last year.

Araojo led the Lady Huskies with a 210 average and has a high single game of 234 and a 662 series.

Eggert is averaging 209 per game with a high game of 276 and a 714 series. Her 276 places her third among individuals in the NIC-10, three pins behind two teammates; her 714 ranks second to a teammate.

Watton carries a 201 average with a 279 single game that’s tied for the team’s best, and a team-leading 729 series. Her 279 is tied with teammate Paige Carpenter for tops among individuals in the NIC-10, while her 729 stands alone as best in the conference.

All three were members of the 2020 postseason team that finished second in the state tournament. Watton averaged 213.5 pins per game over the two days, which was good for third place among 70 individuals.

Earlier this year, fellow senior Madison Woodman committed to attending Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro. So far she is averaging 212 for Harlem with a 255 high game and a personal best 673 series.