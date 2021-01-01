RyCom Creative celebrates 10 years of business

By Marianne Mueller

Reporter

Ryan Rydell is a familiar face in the Stateline. He has served local communities through dedicated volunteerism, working in many capacities. He is a self -employed business owner at RyCOM Creative who celebrated 10 years in business with an open house on Jan. 21. Family, friends, fellow business owners and the community attended the event to show support of this well known, well-respected business.

Rydell began his business venture while working out of his home in Loves Park. After a fire in the home Rydell regrouped to develop and to continue ways to expand his business including moving into the former Rockton Chamber of Commerce office in Rockton Commons. Fast-forward 10 years later RyCom is growing and thriving.

“With my skills in graphic design, background in business management, sales experience, and my creative mind, I started RyCom in January 2011,” Rydell said. “For the same reasons that the Stateline area is great for a family; it is equally wonderful for a business.”

Rydell is quick to credit other businesses for support. “The relationships and support that comes from other area businesses is a conduit for success,” Rydell said.

Rydell based the concept of his business on creative thinking, or what he prefers to think is more about problem solving. “This comes naturally to me,” Rydell shares. “My experience in marketing and design spans back to when design software was catching fire, and the internet was becoming a more relevant media space for business. I had developed many years of experience in the realm of business management, media production, performing arts, and visual design – all of which helped develop into a love for all things “marketing”; I like to say that my education is from the school of life.”

RyCom now has one Design Guru who works with web, digital, and graphics, two marketing consultants, an Account Manager and is in the process of hiring two more creative team members.

Outside of a busy work office Rydell lends a` hand wherever he can. He serves as President of Stateline Baseball, and has served as the former President and Vice President of the Rockton Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of the Stateline Chamber of Commerce, and is currently serving on the Parks Chamber Board.

He works as a mentor and coach in the Hononegah Community High School Incubator EDU program, and has worked on the HCHS Comprehensive Planning Committee.

Between 2011 and 2013 Rydell sponsored and was the Executive Director of Rockin’ 4 Rockton – helping to raise over $8,000 for the Rockton Athletic Fields.

RyCOM has sponsored over 12 baseball teams, and has coached various teams. He is also the Founder and Director of the Stateline Thunder competitive baseball team, in addition to starting an off-season training program. Through baseball, RyCOM sponsors an annual Youth Baseball Tournament, the “RyCOM Classic,” and created the annual Coaches Clincher Tournament.

His work was displayed for the Easter Egg Hunt, and Rockton Halloween Bash, which he generously donated his talents by creating posters and event flyers. The company also sponsored the 2014 and 2015 Rockton Lions Club Chili Cook Off. Rydell and RyCom also sponsored and served as co-organizer of the Hanz Brew Fest, and the Midwest Oktoberfest. In 2021 RyCom Creative was the Presenting Sponsor of the Stateline Chamber Awards.

Rydell himself has been the recipient of different awards through the years. He has won the Pride of Rockton in 2014, the Community Service Award in 2017, was recognized as one of 40 Leaders Under 40 in 2019 and was named Chamber Champion in 2021. Additionally he is a Leadership Rockford Graduate and is part of the Rockford Cosmopolitan Club.

RyCom was honored as “Entrepreneur of the Year “in 2013, and received the Silver Addy Award in 2016. The business has additionally been honored with “Pride of the Stateline”(Stateline Baseball) in 2018, Top 14% of Digital Agencies in Nation, and Top 3 Web Designers, Rockford; threebestrated.com.

Rydell has organized Annual Dinners, and served on the Rockton Chamber of Commerce Golf Play Day committee. He was on the RORO Expo- now Stateline Expo committee, the 5K Run, plus many others. RyCOM worked with the Christmas Walk to minimize their financial burdens, expanded their footprint in the digital landscape; all to ensure maximizing event exposure. He also worked with the Village of Rockton and Tricia Diduch to develop a bigger, better farmers market which now incorporates Music in the Park.

Rydell’s newest venture is a run for Roscoe Township.

“I started with nothing in my basement and now I currently have over 300 clients nationwide,” Rydell said. “It has certainly been a journey.”