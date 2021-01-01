Stillman Valley High School student Nate Youman selected for the IHSA All-State Academic Team

On Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, the IHSA announced the 26 members of the 2021 IHSA All-State Academic Team, including Stillman Valley High School student Nate Youman. The team was revealed in the video message by IHSA Assistant Executive Director Stacey Lambert:

“Presenting this amazing group of students is always one of the highlights of the school year,” said Lambert. “However, it takes on an even more special meaning given the challenges these young people have faced over the past year.

They embody the IHSA’s mission, excelling in the classroom, in addition to the multiple sports and activities that they participate in. It really is an accomplishment just to be nominated for this award, so we commend them for their resiliency in sticking with both their studies and extracurriculars as best as possible during the unprecedented events of the last year.”

Every IHSA member school was invited to nominate one female student and one male student to be a part of this prestigious team. Nominees needed to possess a minimum 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale after their 7th semester, have participated in at least two IHSA sponsored activities during each of the last two years of high school and demonstrated outstanding citizenship.

Given the changes to the high school sports and activities schedule caused by the pandemic, students remained eligible for All-State Academic Team if they had planned to participate in their sport or activity.

Honorees are traditionally celebrated at banquet in Bloomington, however, a virtual program is currently in the works for this spring.

The nominations were evaluated by a committee made up of IHSA principals, athletic directors and activities directors. One male winner and one female winner from each of the seven IHSA Board of Directors Divisions were selected initially, while the final 12 spots on the team were then rounded out with at-large candidates from anywhere in the state.

“It is hard to think of a more perfect high school resume than the one Nate has established for himself. Athletically, not only is he involved, but he has reached out and tried new sports in both cross country and track.

“Nate’s involvement in activities and clubs is what sets him apart. He is involved in over a dozen clubs, activities, and advisory committees. He is a true leader among leaders. This is one of many accolades that Nate will earn. Meridian CUSD and SVHS are privileged to have been a part of his journey which will lead to incredible places,” said Heather.

Nate was selected because he is an integral part of athletics, activities and academics at Stillman Valley High School. He was a member of the varsity Cross Country team this past fall. He also is on the Illinois School Board Student Advisory Committee, SVHS Principal Student Advisory Committee, marching band (drum major), Scholastic Bowl Team, Chess Team, Math Team, Library Teen Advisory Council, Book Club, Spanish Club and has had supporting leads in the fall play and the school musical for four years. Nate received 1st place in the regional Math team competition (Algebra 2017) and also competed with the WYSE team. Nate has a GPA of 4.365 and qualified as National Merit Scholarship Commended, earned the College Board “National Rural and Small Town Commended Scholar” and AP Scholar. Next year he will be studying at University of Chicago.