Winnebago Community Historical Society receives grant award

Congratulations to the Winnebago Community Historical Society on receiving a $19,550 grant from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois. The Historical Society will use these much-needed funds to restore the brickwork on our beloved Winnebago Town Hall.

Built in 1894, Town Hall has served the Village of Winnebago and the Winnebago Township for decades. The building has hosted a variety of events from school functions, meeting space for service organizations, the original library space for the Township but always being the administrative home for the Winnebago Township.

When the Township moved their

operations to another building several years ago, the then newly formed Winnebago Community Historical Society was organized to purchase the building.

Since this acquisition, the 100+ charter members and volunteers have started the long process to restore and renovate the Town Hall, making it available to the community for meeting space and events.