Local student’s video wins award from First National Bank and Trust

First National Bank and Trust Company (FNBT) recently recognized Kyle Middleton from Rockton, Ill., as the first-round local winner in the “Lights, Camera, Save!” national video contest organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation.

With rising college student loans, it is more important than ever for teens to be financially fit. The contest encourages teens to learn about using money wisely in a fun and creative way. FNBT’s participation in the Lights, Camera, Save! video contest hopes to bring more knowledge of saving to area youth.

“Lights, Camera, Save! empowers young adults to use video in communicating the value of saving and inspires others to become smart money managers,” explained Theresa Wendhausen, Branding and Communications Manager for FNBT.

FNBT selected Kyle Middleton’s video as the local winner, and his video has been sent on to compete at the national level. Kyle’s video tells the tale of two students; one chooses to spend his money and the other decides to save it.

The lesson shows that overtime the savings adds up. Deb Griffith, Senior Vice President Director of Retail Banking and Bonnie Gundry, Branch Manager of FNBT’s Rockton office presented Kyle with a $100 gift card. The national winners will be announced in late March.

To view the local winning video “Save! That Money,” visit youtu.be/2bWN6NJFB00.

First National Bank and Trust Company is a family-focused, community bank headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. Chartered in 1882, First National Bank and Trust serves nearly 30,000 households in 13 communities and 16 locations in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois with assets of approximately $1.4 billion.