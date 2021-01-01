Ogle 4-Hers compete in speaking competition

Ogle County 4-H members were able to compete at this year’s 4-H Public Presentations Contest in person on March 20 at the Ogle County Farm Bureau. Because we had limited space available for audience members, we recorded the speeches for your enjoyment.

Head over to the Ogle County 4-H Facebook page (@Ogle4H) to watch the video clips of the speeches. Thank you to Baker Acres for sponsoring the Public Presentations award!

The 2021 winners are:

Grand Champion Public Presentations Gracie Prose, Oregon

Reserve Grand Champion Public Presentations Kade Boatman, Rockford

Top of Class – Original Works Gracie Prose, Oregon

Top of Class – Illustrated Speech Kade Boatman, Rockford

The Illinois State 4-H Public Presentation Contest will be held on June 5 at Richland Community College in Decatur, Ill.

State Public Speaking Contest Delegates:

• Gracie Prose, Original Works Speech

• Kade Boatman, Illustrated Speech

• Trent Heller, Formal Speech