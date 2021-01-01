Indians begin battle into Big Northern

By Christopher Johnson

REPORTER

Winnebago came up a little short Thursday night and lost on the road in a best of three game series at Genoa-Kingston.

The host Lady Cogs found ways to place shots a little more specifically and, as a result, the subsequent path to a three-point winner in game one, 25-22.

Genoa-Kingston followed up its victory in the opener with a 25-16 match clincher, taking the series two-nothing and improving its position in a year of adjustment in the Big Northern Conference.

The loss pushed Winnebago into mid-consideration position in the conference, chasing five undefeated squads in the early season.

Big Northern standings, with game play underway in April feature the Lady Indians with a 1-3 mark and two games back in the conference chase.

On Thursday night, effective passing helped set up good scoring opportunities for the victorious host Lady Cogs.

Strong play earlier in the week accompanied the Lady Indians in a non-conference meeting with neighbor Pecatonica.

However, it wouldn’t be enough to manifest a win as the visiting Lady Indians collected the one-game decision.

Winnebago captured game one, 25-20, giving the hosts the 1-0 edge. Unfortunately, game two got away from them.

Pecatonica pushed back and forced Winnebago into a deciding game three, after coming away with the 25-23 decision in the second.

Game three had a very similar set-up as the first two, with successful pass paths helping guide each team’s total towards 20.

The back and forth play pushed the game to within five points at the close. Pecatonica made the final attack, ending with the score locked in, at 25-21, giving the visiting Lady Indians the 2-1 non-conference winner.

In between the recent losses to Genoa-Kingston and Pecatonica, Winnebago also fell to visiting Mendota.

On Tuesday, March 23, the Lady Trojans made the trip north for a Big Northern meeting with Winnebago.

Mendota shipped out, back to LaSalle County after taking the night with a 2-1 decision.

Winnebago once again started strong, taking the first game of the three that would need to be played.

Strong service and consistent passing gave the Lady Indians the 25-17 win and helped put the team in a strong position and looking for the clinch in game two.

The Lady Trojans bent, but did not break as they held back the Lady Indians in game two, 25-19. With the match tied at one each, game three opened with the visitors getting the chance to take control.

Mendota found things going the way they needed in the final game of the night. The Lady Trojans shut down Winnebago, claiming the needed last few points in the Big Northern battle.

The Lady Trojans came away with the conference win with a nearly identical score of 25-18. Keeping them in the throes of an early Big Northern Title chase, in an abbreviated 2021 season.

Games against Rockford Christian on Monday, March 29 and at home against Oregon opened the week of game play for the Lady Indians.

April games begin on Thursday as Winnebago travels north for a scheduled April 1 appointment in Poplar Grove.