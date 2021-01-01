Prairie View Assisted Living announces new program to benefit Winnebago High School sports

Tammy Bargman, Executive Director of Prairie View Assisted Living, has announced that Winnebago High School Athletic Department will receive a check for $250 for each new permanent move in to the community. The first check was presented the week of March 28.

Prairie View has long enjoyed a close relationship with the local school affording area kids an ongoing opportunity to interact and learn from and about elders. The seniors love the kids and look forward to all of these get-togethers. Many holidays have been celebrated together. This is a win-win for all.

Prairie View which opened in 2008, is a 30 unit assisted living community located on McNair Road in Winnebago. The community has one and two bedroom apartments and offers a cozy residential setting for seniors who are independent but may need some assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, taking medications or preparing meals. It is a viable alternative for seniors who do not need the acute services offered by a nursing home.

Prairie View is a vital member and resource for the local community.

“We have a strong commitment to provide services that will allow long-time residents to remain in the area. Older adults, who have called Winnebago County home, can live and stay close to family, friends and the rural countryside they love. Residents can continue to visit their favorite doctors, churches, banks, restaurants and stores so their lives don’t have to change as they age,” notes Ms. Bargman. For more information about Prairie View Assisted Living, call 815-335-1800 or visit the website at pairieviewwinnebago.com.

Prairie View is managed by Parkside Management Services of Skokie, Ill. Parkside is a leading senior housing company with more than 40 years of experience in all aspects of the senior housing industry.