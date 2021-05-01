Applicants needed for Jane Lyons Memorial Scholarship

The Jane Lyons Memorial Scholarship for young women was established within the Rockford Park District Foundation to assist girls who enjoy playing the game of golf and who are pursuing an undergraduate degree.

This scholarship was made possible by the great generosity of Jane Lyons, who left nearly $1.2 million to the Foundation to endow the scholarship and provide funding for girls golf programming in the Rockford Park District. One $2,500 scholarship will be provided annually, and will be renewable for up to four years for a cumulative total of $10,000. The first scholarship was awarded in 2015.

Applicant eligibility

Female students who enjoy playing the game of golf

Residents of Winnebago/ Boone County or a participant in a Rockford Park District golf program

Enrolled or plan to enroll in a full-time two- or four-year degree program.

How to apply

An application letter and recommendation letters are required to apply. Application requirements can be found online at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org/foundation. Applications are due May 1, 2021. If anyone has any questions about the application, contact Lori Berkes-Nelson, Foundation Director, at 815 987-1675 or loriberkesnelson@rockfordparkdistrict.org.

About Jane Lyons

Jane Lyons was more than a golf enthusiast, although golf played an integral role in her life, and kept her young. Jane played in the Women’s Classic Golf Championship for more than 60 years. She also played in the first Girls Junior Classic, winning the C Flight in 1941. The Women’s Classic and Girls Junior were the only sporting competitions open to women at that time.

Jane had fond memories of participating in golf championships, and said, “The thing I liked about it is you met people from different courses and different clubs. You met people from all over town, and they were all good sports.”

Jane graduated from West High School in 1945, earned a B.A. from the University of Arizona, and received her M.A.T. degree from Rockford College. She was dedicated to serving children throughout her career, and committed to women participating in athletics. She was president of the Women’s Athletic Association at the University of Arizona, and received the Outstanding Senior Woman Award.