Meridian CUSD 223 to launch new website

Next week, Meridian CUSD 223 will launch a new website powered by School Messenger. The launch of the new website is a culmination of many months of work led by Nick Belmonte, Director of Technology for Meridian schools.

The new website replaces an old website that had been in place for well over a decade. While the old website held all pertinent data, the district believes the new site will be more user-friendly and intuitive for users. Additionally, the new website will interface much better with use on a mobile device.

Meridian used a collaborative approach including the input of students and community members in deciding which website provider to use. The district noted that the annual cost of the new website actually is a cost decrease from the previous host, while the usability is significantly enhanced.

The decision to make this change was made late last year and the roll out has been continually delayed as a result of the impact of the Pandemic.

Director Nick Belmonte said, “I am excited to roll out the new website as I think it will drive more engagement with our community as a result of it being easier to use and navigate.” District Superintendent Dr. PJ Caposey added, “I am very happy with the process that Nick used to drive this change and I am most pleased that more staff will be empowered to build and update their pages with the new system we have chosen.”

Please check out the website at www.meridian223.org.