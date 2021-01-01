Byron, Winnebago battle for the win

The Winnebago Indians played the first football game on the recently renovated field at Robert Colborn Stadium in Winnebago, Ill. on Saturday, April 17 against the Class 3A #8 state-ranked Byron Tigers.

The Byron Tigers marched the opening kickoff down the field and fullback Louie Cretsinger plowed his way into the endzone from 4 yards out to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead, after Aydin Lambert’s PAT went thru the uprights.

On the Winnebago Indians’ first play from scrimmage, senior running back Micah Gearhart took the pitch around the right side of the line and sprinted 70 yards into the endzone. Kicker Michael Cunningham added the extra point and the score was tied 7-7 with 6:28 remaining in the first quarter.

With 10:17 remaining in the 2nd quarter, fans figured that the Winnebago Indians were either going to go for a 4th down conversion or punt the ball away to Byron. Coach Mark Helm decided to call on his junior kicker Michael Cunningham, who kicked a 47-yard field goal that hit the goal post and went thru. The field goal gave Winnebago a 10-7 lead.

Byron drove down the field and Chandler Binkley rushed 8 yards for a TD and with the PAT, Byron was back on top 14-10.

On the ensuing Winnebago drive, senior running back Eric Schiess rushed the ball 68 yards to put ‘Bago back on top 17-14.

At halftime, Byron had outgained Winnebago 253 yards to 188 yards, possessed the ball for 22:41 vs. the 2:19 that Bago had, and run a total of 38 plays to nine for Winnebago. In spite of the differences in yardage, time of possession, and total plays, Bago was on top 17-14.

In the 3rd quarter, Byron added a 43-yard rushing TD from Josiah Fetherston and another 9-yard rushing TD from Chandler Binkley. After both of those TD’s, the PAT’s were good, and Byron was up 28-17.

Winnebago running back, Michael Cunningham added a 2-yard rushing TD with 5:46 left in the game. Winnebago Indians senior quarterback, Larson Garrigan completed a 2-point conversion pass to Eric Schiess to cut the lead to 28-25. When Byron converted on 4th down and 3, late in the game, that sealed the win for the Byron Tigers.

If all goes well in regards to no team having to quarantine due to COVID restrictions, the Winnebago Indians will play their final home game of the season on Friday night April 23 against Stockton at Robert Colborn Stadium in Winnebago.