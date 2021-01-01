Roscoe residents voice opinions on proposed wedding and party venue

By Jean Seegers

Reporter

The Roscoe Village Board meeting was held on Tuesday, April 20, at Village Hall. It was the first in-person meeting since the advent of the Corona Virus about 17 months ago. Since the shut-down, Board members have met virtually twice per month.

Residents were invited to join the virtual meetings remotely.

The main topic of Tuesday’s meeting was the contested issuance of an annexation agreement with property owned by Kerry Franke for 30.24 acres of land at 13276 White School Road.

Dozens of home owners in the area, including Hidden Creek Subdivision, which is contiguous to the property attended the meeting, An equal number participated virtually. Most spoke out in opposition to the annexation proposal

Frank wants to create a wedding venue, a VRBO cottage, a winery, and tavern, including a deck and patio area in the barn and a 75- stall parking area on the site. Frank is also requesting a special use liquor license. The permit would expire with the property if and when it is sold.

Her plans are to enhance and create a nature area that would include walking paths, gazebo, pond and 18- acre woods. Walking paths would be open to the public.

Frank said weddings and other special events would be limited to one per weekend for six months of the year. She asked the Board to approve a 225- guest capacity excluding workers.

The barn, including a deck and patio would be used for wedding receptions. The winery and tavern would be limited to 60 occupants.

Nearby home owners spoke in opposition to the amount of noise that would be created by the venue. They also were opposed to lights and traffic and loss of privacy.

Neighboring resident Jason Rotello is against the annexation. “How is the Village going to benefit from this venue?” He was concerned about noise levels and signage in the residential area. Rotello asked the Board to “please put strict guidelines if you decide to allow annexation.”

Some were concerned about the amount of noise they have already had to contend with. It was suggested that band music be limited to 60 decibels and end at 10:pm on weekends

Mike Simon who represented home owners in nearby Promontory Ridge asked the Board to vote no. “People don’t like the idea. We all hear the noise.”

Pat Henderson and his wife Kathy live on Rockton Road. They asked the Board to postpone the vote. Henderson said they are concerned about traffic and noise.

Jill Guth, who lives in the area, said she knocked on over 70 doors on White School Road. “222 opposed and signed my petition. It doesn’t belong in our community.”

Those who were positive about the new venue said there are few resources in the area and would bring people to the community and enhance recreational opportunities.

The Board did not vote on the annexation and will meet again on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. Residents are invited to attend in person or virtually.

Check the Village website – www.villageofroscoe.com.

The Zoning Board of Appeals met before the regular board meeting. The Board recommended modifications to the Prairie Business Center Planned Commercial Development and also recommended approval to construct a Starbucks Coffee Shop in Schnucks parking area at 4860 Hononegah Road.

The appeals will be sent to the Board for approval at the special Board meeting scheduled for Friday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m.