Belvidere Police obtain arrest warrant for Rockford  man for Aggravated Robbery and Robbery.

Scott J. Njos, 38, of Rockford, is wanted for Aggravated Robbery-Class 1 Felony and Robbery-Class 2 Felony.

On April 11, 2021, the Belvidere Police Department was dispatched to Subway Sandwich Shop, 1220 N. State St., for a report of a robbery to the business.

Patrol officers and detectives responded to the scene and collected evidence, including surveillance video providing suspect descriptions.

An ongoing investigation, in cooperation with the Rockford Police Department, allowed police to identify and locate a suspect.

Belvidere detectives reviewed the investigation with the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office, which authorized felony charges against Njos.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. A Class 1 Felony is punishable by four to 15 years in the Department of Corrections and a Class 2 Felony is punishable by three to seven years in the Department of Corrections.

Njos is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any criminal offense is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867 (815-547-STOP) and boonecountycrimestoppers.com. Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1,000.