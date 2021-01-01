Generous donation

The Blazer Foundation granted $50,000 to support Therapeutic Recreation programs in the Rockford Park District. As a way to honor former board member, alderman, and district employee, the fund will be called, “The John Beck Fund of The Blazer Foundation.” John Beck did so much to improve the lives of people with disabilities. He was a champion of accessibility for thousands of children and adults and a leader in the advancement of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Such a fitting tribute as today is John’s heavenly birthday. We sure do miss him but thanks to others his legacy will live on.