Sundays are for exploring

Have you seen the “Biggest Tree in the State of Illinois” in person yet? You haven’t? Today is your day! The Byron Forest Preserve’s Bald Hill Prairie Preserve located at 5502 N Silver Creek Road in Mt. Morris is home the largest tree in the state! The tree is an Eastern Cottonwood and it sits amongst oak savanna, large bur oaks and prairie and pasture grasses. This preserve boasts rolling terrain and there is an estimated 180 feet of elevation difference between the top of Bald Hill and the bottom of the lowest draw. It’s truly a unique preserve that should be explored by all. Head outdoors and take advantage of our wonderful open spaces. Happy exploring!