Campers of the Week

Walmart distribution center coming to Belvidere; 1.2 million square foot facility to create new jobs
Walmart has announced plans to build a 1.2 million square-foot high-tech perishable distribution center (PDC) in Belvidere....
Sophie Cameron was named the Boone County Conservation District Camper of the Week for its fourth week of camp. The theme for the week was “Fish Tales.” Congratulations, Sophie! Camper of the Week for the fifth week was Emmanuel Cano. It was “Creek Stompin’” week! Way to go, Emmanuel!
To round out the day of showing at the Section 1 FFA show, Mason Peterson placed very well in the Sheep department! He had champion market lamb overall, grand champion Shropshire ewe with his yearling ewe and reserve champion ram with his yearling ram, grand and reserve champion ram and […]
Last week, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) proudly hosted a CRE8IV mural dedication and flag-raising ceremony in collaboration with mural sponsors Collins Aerospace, Winnebago County and area partners to honor local veterans in the Rockford region. The event was inspired by and held at Veterans Memorial Circle […]
We would like to congratulate the winners of our Annual National Night Out Classic Car, Truck & Bike Show! Chief’s Choice Winner was Randy Ketchum with a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro. People’s Choice Winner was Larry and Beth Wegner with a 1964 Chevrolet Corvette. Firefighters Choice Winner was Jim Langendorf […]
Ogle County Sheriff VanVickle is pleased to announce the hiring of Deputy Josh Lee to the patrol division.
Meridian CUSD 223 is proud of the excellence that the employees strive to provide to the students and the community. This summer, educators participated in over 700 hours of summer learning. Even more exciting was the fact that nearly all of this professional development was developed and delivered by Meridian […]
In case you missed the reveal last Friday morning, here are some photos! Thank you lisA fRosT for painting this wonderful mural for our City! This was a great pop-up event to bring our community together in celebration of the vibrant art that has been painted on the side […]