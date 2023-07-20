 
  • Rainbow Girls recognized for leadership
  • Meridian C.U.S.D. #223 successfully secures grant
  • Friends of the Winnebago Library to host annual Quilt Show
  • Getting dirty helps keep Rockford clean
  • Garage burns on Fourth of July on Waltham Road
  • Union Sportsmen’s Alliance hosts first BBQ Bash competition to benefit conservation  
  • Stillman Valley Fire responds to house explosion on High Road
  • Rainbow Girls recognized for leadership

    Rainbow Girls recognized for leadership

    Promise Assembly #89 won Assembly of the Year at Illinois Grand Assembly, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls recently in Springfield, held at the Wyndam Hotel. The members’ hard work and dedication was recognized by the leadership of the organization. Faith Dabbs Moscato was awarded Advisory Board Member of […]

    July 20, 2023 / no comments

  • Meridian C.U.S.D. #223 successfully secures grant

    Meridian C.U.S.D. #223 successfully secures grant

    Digital Equity Grant is through the state Board of Education Meridian CUSD #223 is committed to fostering innovation and digital literacy and is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of a Digital Equity Grant through the Illinois State Board of Education. This grant will enable the organization to provide many […]

    July 20, 2023 / no comments

  • Friends of the Winnebago Library to host annual Quilt Show

    Friends of the Winnebago Library to host annual Quilt Show

    During the weekend of Sept. 23-24, the Friends will be having their annual Quilt Show at the Winnebago Public Library.  Bed turnings where the selected quilter will show and provide comments about their quilts will be Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Sunday it will be held at 2;30 p.m.  There […]

    July 13, 2023 / no comments

  • Getting dirty helps keep Rockford clean

    Getting dirty helps keep Rockford clean

    Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) announces the annual Mud Volleyball Tournament sponsored by Martin Exteriors. This fundraising event will be held at Riverside Park, 100 River Dr. in Roscoe, Ill. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and registration is still open. Play begins at 8 a.m. and continues until we have a […]

    July 13, 2023 / no comments

  • Garage burns on Fourth of July on Waltham Road

    Garage burns on Fourth of July on Waltham Road

    On July 4, 2023 just before 9 p.m. while on scene of another structure fire, Harlem-Roscoe Fire Dept. (HRfD) was dispatched for a residential structure fire on Waltham Road. HRFD Chief Patrick Trollop reports, “During the initial dispatch we were informed that there was smoke coming from the garage of […]

    July 13, 2023 / no comments

  • Union Sportsmen’s Alliance hosts first BBQ Bash competition to benefit conservation  

    Union Sportsmen’s Alliance hosts first BBQ Bash competition to benefit conservation  

    Hundreds of union members and their families gathered at the Torstenson Youth Conservation Education Center in Pecatonica on June 17 for the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance’s (USA) first BBQ Bash and Competition to raise funds to support the USA’s mission and benefit the Illinois’ youth conservation program. Armed with 40 pounds […]

    July 6, 2023 / no comments

  • Stillman Valley Fire responds to house explosion on High Road

    Stillman Valley Fire responds to house explosion on High Road

    At approximately 2:40 p.m. on Friday, June 23 Stillman Fire Protection District was dispatched to a house explosion in the 9000 block of East High Road. Within 4 minutes of dispatch, Stillman Fire arrived on scene. Upon our arrival we found a two-story house that had been reduced to rubble. […]

    July 6, 2023 / no comments

 

