Rural firefighting

The Earth Force Club at Boone County Conservation District, along with Seth Whitman Elementary School, is working to reduce...
Win-Bur-Sew’s day crews were training on rural water set up and drafting recently. Homes and properties outside the village do not have hydrants to supply the water, Win-Bur-Sew has two tenders that bring the water to the fire. Both of Win-Bur-Sew’s tenders hold 3,000 gallons of water. Along […]
By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Hononegah High School students earned honors on Monday evening, May 15. The Performing Arts Center stage was a place to celebrate student accomplishments in academics, athletics, sportsmanship, music, leadership and community service. HCHS Principal Chad Dougherty gave a warm welcome, and addressed students. “I want what […]
The Earth Force Club at Boone County Conservation District, along with Seth Whitman Elementary School, is working to reduce food waste going into landfills. As part of this project, the group gave two FoodCycler indoor compost machines to the Seth Whitman fifth-grade science teachers, Austin Busker and Eliana Postigo. They […]
By George Howe Reporter On a picture perfect weather afternoon, Pecatonica’s Main Street was lined with American flags and loads of spectators on both sides of the street as theMemorial Day Parade stepped off. For more than 100 years this second largest parade in Illinois (Chicago 1st) was filled with […]
By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Promising words toward prosperous futures were sent to Hononegah Community High graduates on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford during the commencement of the Class of 2023. Wearing purple gowns with gold sashes and matching caps, 461 students entered as […]
For the eleventh consecutive year, Stillman Bank was pleased to sponsor one of the latest initiatives to bring financial literacy education to area high school students, by providing them with access to the EverFi Financial Literacy Program. Over the last 11 years, over 1,000 students have participated in the program […]
By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Family, friends and loved ones came together on Wednesday evening, May 17 at Riverside Community Church in Machesney Park. The purpose of this meaningful service was to remember members of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Northern Illinois The Multi-Jurisdictional […]