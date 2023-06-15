 
  • Rural firefighting
  • Hononegah Community High School Students earn Honors
  • Working to reduce food waste
  • Pec Memorial Day Parade enjoyed by all
  • Promising words sent to Hononegah High School graduates toward prosperous futures
  • Stillman Bank sponsors financial literacy program for high school students
  • Northern Illinois Police remembered in special service
  • Rural firefighting

    Rural firefighting

        Win-Bur-Sew’s day crews were training on rural water set up and drafting recently. Homes and properties outside the village do not have hydrants to supply the water, Win-Bur-Sew has two tenders that bring the water to the fire. Both of Win-Bur-Sew’s tenders hold 3,000 gallons of water. Along […]

    June 15, 2023 / no comments

  • Hononegah Community High School Students earn Honors

    Hononegah Community High School Students earn Honors

    By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Hononegah High School students earned honors on Monday evening, May 15. The Performing Arts Center stage was a place to celebrate student accomplishments in academics, athletics, sportsmanship, music, leadership and community service. HCHS Principal Chad Dougherty gave a warm welcome, and addressed students. “I want what […]

    June 15, 2023 / no comments

  • Working to reduce food waste

    Working to reduce food waste

    The Earth Force Club at Boone County Conservation District, along with Seth Whitman Elementary School, is working to reduce food waste going into landfills. As part of this project, the group gave two FoodCycler indoor compost machines to the Seth Whitman fifth-grade science teachers, Austin Busker and Eliana Postigo. They […]

    June 7, 2023 / no comments

  • Pec Memorial Day Parade enjoyed by all

    Pec Memorial Day Parade enjoyed by all

    By George Howe Reporter On a picture perfect weather afternoon, Pecatonica’s Main Street was lined with American flags and loads of spectators on both sides of the street as theMemorial Day Parade stepped off. For more than 100 years this second largest parade in Illinois (Chicago 1st) was filled with […]

    June 7, 2023 / no comments

  • Promising words sent to Hononegah High School graduates toward prosperous futures

    Promising words sent to Hononegah High School graduates toward prosperous futures

    By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Promising words toward prosperous futures were sent to Hononegah Community High graduates on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford during the commencement of the Class of 2023. Wearing purple gowns with gold sashes and matching caps, 461 students entered as […]

    June 7, 2023 / no comments

  • Stillman Bank sponsors financial literacy program for high school students

    Stillman Bank sponsors financial literacy program for high school students

    For the eleventh consecutive year, Stillman Bank was pleased to sponsor one of the latest initiatives to bring financial literacy education to area high school students, by providing them with access to the EverFi Financial Literacy Program. Over the last 11 years, over 1,000 students have participated in the program […]

    June 7, 2023 / no comments

  • Northern Illinois Police remembered in special service

    Northern Illinois Police remembered in special service

    By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Family, friends and loved ones came together on Wednesday evening, May 17 at Riverside Community Church in Machesney Park. The purpose of this meaningful service was to remember members of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty. The Northern Illinois The Multi-Jurisdictional […]

    June 1, 2023 / no comments

 

Belvidere Republican »

Law enforcement sees increase in hang-up calls

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Belvidere/Boone County Communications Center (BBCC) are asking for assistance from the community regarding the recent...

June 15, 2023

 

Working to reduce food waste

The Earth Force Club at Boone County Conservation District, along with Seth Whitman Elementary School, is working to reduce...

June 7, 2023 7:34 pm

North Boone falls to Byron in regional play

By Trenten Scheidegger CORRESPONDENT The North Boone Vikings baseball team had their best season in more than a decade...

June 1, 2023 11:13 am

 
 

The Gazette »

Rural firefighting

Rural firefighting

    Win-Bur-Sew’s day crews were training on rural water set up and drafting recently. Homes and properties outside the village do not have hydrants to supply...

June 15, 2023

 

Pec Memorial Day Parade enjoyed by all

By George Howe Reporter On a picture perfect weather afternoon, Pecatonica’s Main Street was lined with American...

June 7, 2023 7:33 pm

Summer Reading Program to kick off in Pecatonica

The Pecatonica Public Library is holding the annual six-week Summer Reading Program again this year. The event is held...

June 1, 2023 11:13 am

 
 

The Herald »

Hononegah Community High School Students earn Honors

Hononegah Community High School Students earn Honors

By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Hononegah High School students earned honors on Monday evening, May 15. The Performing Arts Center stage was a place to celebrate...

June 15, 2023

 

Promising words sent to Hononegah High School graduates toward prosperous futures

By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Promising words toward prosperous futures were sent to Hononegah Community High graduates...

June 7, 2023 7:33 pm

Northern Illinois Police remembered in special service

By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Family, friends and loved ones came together on Wednesday evening, May 17 at Riverside...

June 1, 2023 11:12 am

 
 

Post-Journal »

Loves Park Council now meeting bi-monthly

By Margaret Downing REPORTER The Loves Park City Council, began meeting bi-monthly on June 5. At the meeting the following agenda items were approved: *A...

June 15, 2023

 

Winnebago County Fair Pageant ends swimsuit competition

This Aug. 16-20 Winnebago County Fair enters into its 102nd year offering family fun while showcasing Winnebago County’s...

June 7, 2023 7:32 pm

Construction begins on Perks Family Equine Center at Lockwood Park, a life-changing facility providing hope and healing with horses

Area youth and teens are in crisis experiencing alarming rates of violence, depression, anxiety, and the recent stress...

June 1, 2023 11:12 am

 
 

The Scoop/Shopper’s Guide »

6/21/23 Scoop Today

6/21/23 Scoop Today

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of The Scoop Today or click below to view in browser.  

June 21, 2023

 

6/14/23 Shopper’s Guide

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper’s Guide or click below to view in...

June 14, 2023 2:42 pm

6/14/23 Scoop Today

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of The Scoop Today or click below to view in browser.  

2:41 pm

 
 

Tempo »

Byron Library events

The Writer’s Voice Friday, June 9, 23, 10 to 11 a.m., and Tuesday, June 13, 27, 6 to 7 p.m. Calling all writers! A new group is forming and you are welcome...

June 15, 2023

 

Stillman Bank sponsors financial literacy program for high school students

For the eleventh consecutive year, Stillman Bank was pleased to sponsor one of the latest initiatives to bring financial...

June 7, 2023 7:32 pm

Two Meridian schools awarded Lighthouse status

In 2016, Highland Elementary and Monroe Center Grade School in the Meridian CUSD 223 school district began the adoption...

June 1, 2023 11:11 am

 
 

The Shopper »

6/22/23 West Shopper

6/22/23 West Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

June 21, 2023

 

6/22/23 East Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of The Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

June 21, 2023 1:10 pm

6/15/23 West Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

June 14, 2023 2:39 pm

 
 

McHenry County News »

McHenry County News is now part of the Illinois Hi-Liter

Please click here to go to Illinois Hi-Liter & McHenry County News

April 4, 2022

 

2/3/22 McHenry County News

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the McHenry County News or click below to view in browser.  

February 2, 2022 9:42 am

1/27/22 McHenry County News

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the McHenry County News or click below to view in browser.  

January 26, 2022 9:32 am

 
 
 
 
Buy Viagra Overnight Delivery USA.