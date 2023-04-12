IOU Club Easter Egg Hunt is a rousing success

Severe weather in Belvidere
By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER The IOU Club held its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8, at Belvidere Park. They re-scheduled it from April 1, because things were such a mess after the tornado that came roaring up the Kishwaukee River and hit the Apollo Theater. When they did hold […]
It’s a win again for blue. Rockford Police take it again this year, 11-3. Thanks to everyone that came out last week to support local the police and fire teams. All proceeds from the Guns and Hoses Charity Ice Hockey Game benefit Jaimie Cox Foundation, Greg Lindmark Foundation, and […]
Stillman Valley High School’s Varsity Girls’ Basketball Head Coach, Bobby Mellon, has been announced as 2023 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year. Mellon has coached at Stillman since 2010 and has been the head coach since 2014. This season his team had a 28-7 record, winning the Forreston […]
By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER “Two rounds of severe thunderstorms occurred on Friday, March 31, one in the afternoon and another, more intense and widespread round during the evening,” reported the National Weather Service. “The first round produced mainly scattered instances of large hail across northern Illinois. “The second round of […]
By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Ahead of the 2023 April 4 election Rockton residents were welcomed to a forum that was held on Wednesday, March 22 at the Greater Rockton Centre. The event was organized by the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford. It was co-sponsored by Hononegah Community High […]
Harlem-Roscoe Fire Trustees held the department’s annual Trustee’s Appreciation Awards Dinner on March 25, at Mary’s Market in Roscoe. After a delicious buffet meal put out by Mary’s Market, the awards were presented. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Dept. (HRFD) Fire Chief Patrick Trollop presented Engineer Matt Bush and Engineer Marty Green each […]
Written by Jodi Baumgartner PROGRAM COORDINATOR, 4-H YOUTH DEVELOPMENT The Ogle County 4-H Federation hosted its annual 4-H Penny Carnival at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon on March 18. Penny Carnival is much like a fun fair, but features games dreamed up and designed by the 4-H clubs in […]