Boone County Fair entertainment
The Boone County Fair Association proudly announces its Saturday evening concert entertainment for the 2023 Boone County...
The Boone County Fair Association proudly announces its Saturday evening concert entertainment for the 2023 Boone County Fair, 8847 Rt. 76, scheduled to run from Tuesday, Aug. 8, to Sunday, Aug. 13. Featured on Saturday evening, Aug. 12, will be the popular country music singer and songwriter Tracy Byrd with […]
Mrs. Hoppe, Mary Morgan Special Education Teacher was awarded a grant from the Byron Education Foundation. A “playground communication board” was bought from Smarty Symbols in May. The stand was built and installed by Mr. Pulmer’s Byron High School construction class. The Communication board is placed at the Mary Morgan […]
Promise Assembly #89 won Assembly of the Year at Illinois Grand Assembly, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls recently in Springfield, held at the Wyndam Hotel. The members’ hard work and dedication was recognized by the leadership of the organization. Faith Dabbs Moscato was awarded Advisory Board Member of […]
Digital Equity Grant is through the state Board of Education Meridian CUSD #223 is committed to fostering innovation and digital literacy and is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of a Digital Equity Grant through the Illinois State Board of Education. This grant will enable the organization to provide many […]
During the weekend of Sept. 23-24, the Friends will be having their annual Quilt Show at the Winnebago Public Library. Bed turnings where the selected quilter will show and provide comments about their quilts will be Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Sunday it will be held at 2;30 p.m. There […]
Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) announces the annual Mud Volleyball Tournament sponsored by Martin Exteriors. This fundraising event will be held at Riverside Park, 100 River Dr. in Roscoe, Ill. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and registration is still open. Play begins at 8 a.m. and continues until we have a […]
On July 4, 2023 just before 9 p.m. while on scene of another structure fire, Harlem-Roscoe Fire Dept. (HRfD) was dispatched for a residential structure fire on Waltham Road. HRFD Chief Patrick Trollop reports, “During the initial dispatch we were informed that there was smoke coming from the garage of […]