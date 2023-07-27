Boone County Fair entertainment

 
  • Special Ed teacher receive grant to enhance communication
  • Rainbow Girls recognized for leadership
  • Meridian C.U.S.D. #223 successfully secures grant
  • Friends of the Winnebago Library to host annual Quilt Show
  • Getting dirty helps keep Rockford clean
  • Garage burns on Fourth of July on Waltham Road
    The Boone County Fair Association proudly announces its Saturday evening concert entertainment for the 2023 Boone County Fair, 8847 Rt. 76, scheduled to run from Tuesday, Aug. 8, to Sunday, Aug. 13. Featured on Saturday evening, Aug. 12, will be the popular country music singer and songwriter Tracy Byrd with […]

    July 27, 2023 / no comments

    Mrs. Hoppe, Mary Morgan Special Education Teacher was awarded a grant from the Byron Education Foundation.  A “playground communication board” was bought from Smarty Symbols in May.  The stand was built and installed by Mr. Pulmer’s Byron High School construction class. The Communication board is placed at the Mary Morgan […]

    July 27, 2023 / no comments

    Promise Assembly #89 won Assembly of the Year at Illinois Grand Assembly, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls recently in Springfield, held at the Wyndam Hotel. The members’ hard work and dedication was recognized by the leadership of the organization. Faith Dabbs Moscato was awarded Advisory Board Member of […]

    July 20, 2023 / no comments

    Digital Equity Grant is through the state Board of Education Meridian CUSD #223 is committed to fostering innovation and digital literacy and is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of a Digital Equity Grant through the Illinois State Board of Education. This grant will enable the organization to provide many […]

    July 20, 2023 / no comments

    During the weekend of Sept. 23-24, the Friends will be having their annual Quilt Show at the Winnebago Public Library.  Bed turnings where the selected quilter will show and provide comments about their quilts will be Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and Sunday it will be held at 2;30 p.m.  There […]

    July 13, 2023 / no comments

    Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) announces the annual Mud Volleyball Tournament sponsored by Martin Exteriors. This fundraising event will be held at Riverside Park, 100 River Dr. in Roscoe, Ill. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and registration is still open. Play begins at 8 a.m. and continues until we have a […]

    July 13, 2023 / no comments

    On July 4, 2023 just before 9 p.m. while on scene of another structure fire, Harlem-Roscoe Fire Dept. (HRfD) was dispatched for a residential structure fire on Waltham Road. HRFD Chief Patrick Trollop reports, “During the initial dispatch we were informed that there was smoke coming from the garage of […]

    July 13, 2023 / no comments

 

Belvidere Republican »

North Boone football hopeful to bounce back in 2023

By Trenten Scheidegger CORRESPONDENT The North Boone Vikings and their head coach, Ryan Kelley, are hoping to get back to five-hundred in the win column,...

August 2, 2023

 

The Boone County Fair Association proudly announces its Saturday evening concert entertainment for the 2023 Boone County...

July 27, 2023 2:37 pm

Promise Assembly #89 won Assembly of the Year at Illinois Grand Assembly, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls...

July 20, 2023 4:06 pm

 
 

The Gazette »

Lady Indians hopeful to build off last year’s volleyball season

By Trenten Scheidegger CORRESPONDENT The Pecatonica Indians are returning to the volleyball court after going 18-16-3 in 2022.  Last season, the Indians...

August 2, 2023

 

11th Annual Rock River Robotics Off-season Competition returns to host 30 midwest teams, give back to youth

The Rock River Robotics Off-season Competition (R2OC) announced last week that the 11th annual R2OC would take place...

July 27, 2023 2:37 pm

Saturday mornings at the Library: Introduction to cranes, shorebirds and other waterbirds

The Durand Library is privileged to offer a presentation July 22 on waterbirds by Dr. James Giocomo of the American...

July 20, 2023 4:06 pm

 
 

The Herald »

New school season starting, historical and fun events on the horizon

By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Rockton Township Historical Society brings the best of historical education to the forefront on a daily basis. To help fund...

August 2, 2023

 

Rockton Township changes name on former Greater Rockton Centre, future improvements, renovations planned

By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Rockton Township has overseen needed renovations and improvements inside and on the...

July 27, 2023 2:36 pm

Talcott Free Library moving forward with Q&A with Drag Queen in virtual format

By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Rockton streets were partially closed down on Monday evening, June 26 as residents and...

July 20, 2023 4:05 pm

 
 

Post-Journal »

Rockford man sentenced to over 7.5 years for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

A Rockford, Ill, man, Jerry Hatchett, 48, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Philip G. Reinhard to 94 months in federal prison...

August 2, 2023

 

New Rockford public art trail launched

RACVB invites visitors and residents to explore and experience Rockford’s abundant public art offerings The Rockford...

July 27, 2023 2:36 pm

New member on the Loves Park ZBA

By Margaret Downing REPORTER Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury presented Nathan Kutz as a member of the Zoning Board of Appeals...

July 20, 2023 4:05 pm

 
 

The Scoop/Shopper’s Guide »

8/2/23 Shopper’s Guide

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper’s Guide or click below to view in browser.  

August 2, 2023

 

8/2/23 Scoop Today

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of The Scoop Today or click below to view in browser.  

August 2, 2023 3:56 pm

7/26/23 Shopper’s Guide

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper’s Guide or click below to view in...

July 26, 2023 12:10 pm

 
 

Tempo »

Ogle County annual 4-H Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction set for Aug. 5

The Annual 4-H Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction has been set for Saturday August 5. It will be held at the Ogle County Fair at the fairgrounds in Oregon, IL. ...

August 2, 2023

 

Mrs. Hoppe, Mary Morgan Special Education Teacher was awarded a grant from the Byron Education Foundation.  A “playground...

July 27, 2023 2:35 pm

Digital Equity Grant is through the state Board of Education Meridian CUSD #223 is committed to fostering innovation...

July 20, 2023 4:04 pm

 
 

The Shopper »

8/3/23 West Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

August 2, 2023

 

8/3/23 East Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of The Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

August 2, 2023 3:52 pm

7/27/23 West Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

July 26, 2023 12:08 pm

 
 

McHenry County News »

McHenry County News is now part of the Illinois Hi-Liter

Please click here to go to Illinois Hi-Liter & McHenry County News

April 4, 2022

 

2/3/22 McHenry County News

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the McHenry County News or click below to view in browser.  

February 2, 2022 9:42 am

1/27/22 McHenry County News

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the McHenry County News or click below to view in browser.  

January 26, 2022 9:32 am

 
 
 
 
