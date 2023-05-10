 
  • Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum Season Opening
  • Pec Rotary Club, youth plant trees in Sumner Park     
  • Spectrum School project goes international
  • Belvidere now providing ambulance service
  • J&J athletes bring home Illinois State Championship titles
  • Projects at Whitman Post Elementary, Rockton Grade School provided educational fun
  • ABC Supply’s Machesney Park location now open
  • Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum Season Opening

    Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum Season Opening

    By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER Our opening day, May 6, was ready and fully staffed with volunteers. We highlighted the Pitts, donated by Jeff Kaney, and the Curtis Jenny. Our special guests were the Jenny team and project part-ners, Chapter 1414 Board of Directors. The Jenny has been moved from the […]

    May 10, 2023 / no comments

  • Pec Rotary Club, youth plant trees in Sumner Park     

    Pec Rotary Club, youth plant trees in Sumner Park     

    Pecatonica Rotary has recently led a project in Pecatonica, which resulted in 16 trees being planted in Sumner Park on Saturday, April 29. Youth from Seward Determination 4-H, Pecatonica FFA, and several Scout Troops learned the basics of tree planting and care, and had hands on experience planting. Tom Walsh, […]

    May 10, 2023 / no comments

  • Spectrum School project goes international

    Spectrum School project goes international

    Spectrum School announced last week the launch of its international project called Empathy for Endangered Animals. Spectrum School’s Student Ambassadors, sponsored by Meg World Languages, have each become advocates for an endangered species, designing posters and selecting one organization to which they encourage others to donate to save and protect […]

    May 10, 2023 / no comments

  • Belvidere now providing ambulance service

    Belvidere now providing ambulance service

    The following is a release from the Belvidere Fire Department: On May 1, the City of Belvidere [began] providing ambulance service to its citizens. We will be providing the service with two (2) Advanced Life Support Ambulances stationed at 1560 N. State St., Belvidere. Both ambulances will be staffed with […]

    May 4, 2023 / no comments

  • J&J athletes bring home Illinois State Championship titles

    J&J athletes bring home Illinois State Championship titles

    Eleven J&J Tumbling and Trampoline Team athletes recently competed at the USA Gymnastics Illinois State Championships in Decatur, Ill. Of the 11 athletes, the team now has eight newly crowned State Champions. In the Trampoline event, Kinzie Beyer (Milledgeville), Aliyah Quenzer (German Valley), and HaLeigh Rhode (Davis) brought home State […]

    May 4, 2023 / no comments

  • Projects at Whitman Post Elementary, Rockton Grade School provided educational fun

    Projects at Whitman Post Elementary, Rockton Grade School provided educational fun

    By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Students at Whitman Post Elementary (WPES) and Rockton Grade School (RGS) captured great interest during the 2023 Project Fair, held on April 5. This year’s event was coordinated at RGS by Para Professional, Mrs. Sally Burie. Around 85 projects filled the cafeteria at Rockton Grade School. […]

    May 4, 2023 / no comments

  • ABC Supply’s Machesney Park location now open

    ABC Supply’s Machesney Park location now open

    Renowned national building materials company occupies 45,000 sq. ft. in the Park 90 Industrial Center ABC Supply Company, Inc, headquartered in Beloit, Wis., has opened their new sales and distribution center warehouse in Machesney Park. Last year, the Village Board of Trustees approved a development agreement to facilitate the company’s […]

    May 4, 2023 / no comments

 

Belvidere Republican »

Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum Season Opening

Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum Season Opening

By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER Our opening day, May 6, was ready and fully staffed with volunteers. We highlighted the Pitts, donated by Jeff Kaney, and the Curtis...

May 10, 2023

 

Belvidere now providing ambulance service

The following is a release from the Belvidere Fire Department: On May 1, the City of Belvidere [began] providing ambulance...

May 4, 2023 1:31 pm

Police collect unused and unwanted drugs over the weekend

By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER On April 22, the Belvidere Police Department held a drug takeback event at the Belvidere...

April 27, 2023 10:44 am

 
 

The Gazette »

Pec Rotary Club, youth plant trees in Sumner Park     

Pec Rotary Club, youth plant trees in Sumner Park     

Pecatonica Rotary has recently led a project in Pecatonica, which resulted in 16 trees being planted in Sumner Park on Saturday, April 29. Youth from Seward Determination...

May 10, 2023

 

J&J athletes bring home Illinois State Championship titles

Eleven J&J Tumbling and Trampoline Team athletes recently competed at the USA Gymnastics Illinois State Championships...

May 4, 2023 1:31 pm

Winnebago County 4-H members present speeches at the Public Speaking Contest

Winnebago County 4-H held its first 2023 4-H show on March 28, at the University of Illinois Extension Office. Three...

April 27, 2023 10:43 am

 
 

The Herald »

Dairyhaus celebrating serving up 40 years of summer fun

By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Rockton’s Dairyhaus has been serving up summer fun on Main Street for the past 40 years. This unique ice cream shop has...

May 10, 2023

 

Projects at Whitman Post Elementary, Rockton Grade School provided educational fun

By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Students at Whitman Post Elementary (WPES) and Rockton Grade School (RGS) captured great...

May 4, 2023 1:30 pm

Rockton Pelican Fest provides free family fun, celebrates the American White Pelican

The third annual Rockton Pelican Fest, sponsored by Audubon Council of Illinois, will be held May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4...

April 27, 2023 10:42 am

 
 

Post-Journal »

Spectrum School project goes international

Spectrum School project goes international

Spectrum School announced last week the launch of its international project called Empathy for Endangered Animals. Spectrum School’s Student Ambassadors,...

May 10, 2023

 

ABC Supply’s Machesney Park location now open

Renowned national building materials company occupies 45,000 sq. ft. in the Park 90 Industrial Center ABC Supply Company,...

May 4, 2023 1:29 pm

Village Trustee honored for years of service to Machesney Park         

At last night’s Machesney Park Village Board meeting, Mayor Johnson recognized Trustee Jake Schmidt for his years...

April 27, 2023 10:41 am

 
 

The Scoop/Shopper’s Guide »

5/10/23 Shopper’s Guide

5/10/23 Shopper’s Guide

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper’s Guide or click below to view in browser.  

May 10, 2023

 

5/10/23 Scoop Today

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of The Scoop Today or click below to view in browser.  

May 10, 2023 1:20 pm

5/3/23 Shopper’s Guide

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper’s Guide or click below to view in...

May 3, 2023 1:43 pm

 
 

Tempo »

Byron Public Library opens renovated Teen Room         

Byron Public Library District is pleased to announce the opening of our newly renovated Teen Room, Maker Space, Study Rooms, and Class Rooms! We cordially invite...

May 10, 2023

 

Coborn’s, Inc. to acquire Sullivan’s Foods grocery stores in northern and central Illinois.

Coborn’s, Inc. has announced it has signed a purchase agreement to acquire the Sullivan’s Foods grocery stores (and...

May 4, 2023 1:28 pm

Highland Elementary celebrates their 4th annual Leadership Day

On April 21, Highland Elementary in the Meridian CUSD 223 school district celebrated their 4th annual leadership day. Leadership...

April 27, 2023 10:41 am

 
 

The Shopper »

5/11/23 West Shopper

5/11/23 West Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

May 10, 2023

 

5/11/23 East Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of The Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

May 10, 2023 1:19 pm

5/4/23 West Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

May 3, 2023 1:41 pm

 
 

McHenry County News »

McHenry County News is now part of the Illinois Hi-Liter

Please click here to go to Illinois Hi-Liter & McHenry County News

April 4, 2022

 

2/3/22 McHenry County News

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the McHenry County News or click below to view in browser.  

February 2, 2022 9:42 am

1/27/22 McHenry County News

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the McHenry County News or click below to view in browser.  

January 26, 2022 9:32 am

 
 
 
 
Buy Viagra Overnight Delivery USA.