Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum Season Opening

Belvidere now providing ambulance service
By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER Our opening day, May 6, was ready and fully staffed with volunteers. We highlighted the Pitts, donated by Jeff Kaney, and the Curtis Jenny. Our special guests were the Jenny team and project part-ners, Chapter 1414 Board of Directors. The Jenny has been moved from the […]
Pecatonica Rotary has recently led a project in Pecatonica, which resulted in 16 trees being planted in Sumner Park on Saturday, April 29. Youth from Seward Determination 4-H, Pecatonica FFA, and several Scout Troops learned the basics of tree planting and care, and had hands on experience planting. Tom Walsh, […]
Spectrum School announced last week the launch of its international project called Empathy for Endangered Animals. Spectrum School’s Student Ambassadors, sponsored by Meg World Languages, have each become advocates for an endangered species, designing posters and selecting one organization to which they encourage others to donate to save and protect […]
The following is a release from the Belvidere Fire Department: On May 1, the City of Belvidere [began] providing ambulance service to its citizens. We will be providing the service with two (2) Advanced Life Support Ambulances stationed at 1560 N. State St., Belvidere. Both ambulances will be staffed with […]
Eleven J&J Tumbling and Trampoline Team athletes recently competed at the USA Gymnastics Illinois State Championships in Decatur, Ill. Of the 11 athletes, the team now has eight newly crowned State Champions. In the Trampoline event, Kinzie Beyer (Milledgeville), Aliyah Quenzer (German Valley), and HaLeigh Rhode (Davis) brought home State […]
By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Students at Whitman Post Elementary (WPES) and Rockton Grade School (RGS) captured great interest during the 2023 Project Fair, held on April 5. This year’s event was coordinated at RGS by Para Professional, Mrs. Sally Burie. Around 85 projects filled the cafeteria at Rockton Grade School. […]
Renowned national building materials company occupies 45,000 sq. ft. in the Park 90 Industrial Center ABC Supply Company, Inc, headquartered in Beloit, Wis., has opened their new sales and distribution center warehouse in Machesney Park. Last year, the Village Board of Trustees approved a development agreement to facilitate the company’s […]