 
  • Campers of the Week
  • Pec FFA shows animals
  • Uniting in tribute: RACVB hosts CRE8IV mural dedication, flag-raising ceremony; Community gathers at Veterans Memorial Circle to honor local veterans
  • Car show winners
  • New officer
  • Meridian CUSD 223 staff Summer Learning Academy drives toward world-class results
  • New mural
  • Campers of the Week

    Campers of the Week

       Sophie Cameron was named the Boone County Conservation District Camper of the Week for its fourth week of camp. The theme for the week was “Fish Tales.” Congratulations, Sophie! Camper of the Week for the fifth week was Emmanuel Cano. It was “Creek Stompin’” week! Way to go, Emmanuel!

    August 9, 2023 / no comments

  • Pec FFA shows animals

    Pec FFA shows animals

    To round out the day of showing at the Section 1 FFA show, Mason Peterson placed very well in the Sheep department! He had champion market lamb overall, grand champion Shropshire ewe with his yearling ewe and reserve champion ram with his yearling ram, grand and reserve champion ram and […]

    August 9, 2023 / no comments

  • Uniting in tribute: RACVB hosts CRE8IV mural dedication, flag-raising ceremony; Community gathers at Veterans Memorial Circle to honor local veterans

    Uniting in tribute: RACVB hosts CRE8IV mural dedication, flag-raising ceremony; Community gathers at Veterans Memorial Circle to honor local veterans

    Last week, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) proudly hosted a CRE8IV mural dedication and flag-raising ceremony in collaboration with mural sponsors Collins Aerospace, Winnebago County and area partners to honor local veterans in the Rockford region. The event was inspired by and held at Veterans Memorial Circle […]

    August 9, 2023 / no comments

  • Car show winners

    Car show winners

        We would like to congratulate the winners of our Annual National Night Out Classic Car, Truck & Bike Show! Chief’s Choice Winner was Randy Ketchum with a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro. People’s Choice Winner was Larry and Beth Wegner with a 1964 Chevrolet Corvette. Firefighters Choice Winner was Jim Langendorf […]

    August 9, 2023 / no comments

  • New officer

    New officer

        Ogle County Sheriff VanVickle is pleased to announce the hiring of Deputy Josh Lee to the patrol division.

    August 9, 2023 / no comments

  • Meridian CUSD 223 staff Summer Learning Academy drives toward world-class results

    Meridian CUSD 223 staff Summer Learning Academy drives toward world-class results

    Meridian CUSD 223 is proud of the excellence that the employees strive to provide to the students and the community. This summer, educators participated in over 700 hours of summer learning. Even more exciting was the fact that nearly all of this professional development was developed and delivered by Meridian […]

    August 9, 2023 / no comments

  • New mural

    New mural

        In case you missed the reveal last Friday morning, here are some photos! Thank you lisA fRosT for painting this wonderful mural for our City! This was a great pop-up event to bring our community together in celebration of the vibrant art that has been painted on the side […]

    August 9, 2023 / no comments

 

Belvidere Republican »

Campers of the Week

Campers of the Week

   Sophie Cameron was named the Boone County Conservation District Camper of the Week for its fourth week of camp. The theme for the week was “Fish Tales.”...

August 9, 2023

 

Walmart distribution center coming to Belvidere; 1.2 million square foot facility to create new jobs

Walmart has announced plans to build a 1.2 million square-foot high-tech perishable distribution center (PDC) in Belvidere....

August 9, 2023 7:55 pm

North Boone football hopeful to bounce back in 2023

By Trenten Scheidegger CORRESPONDENT The North Boone Vikings and their head coach, Ryan Kelley, are hoping to get...

August 2, 2023 6:12 pm

 
 

The Gazette »

Pec FFA shows animals

Pec FFA shows animals

To round out the day of showing at the Section 1 FFA show, Mason Peterson placed very well in the Sheep department! He had champion market lamb overall, grand...

August 9, 2023

 

Uniting in tribute: RACVB hosts CRE8IV mural dedication, flag-raising ceremony; Community gathers at Veterans Memorial Circle to honor local veterans

Last week, the Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) proudly hosted a CRE8IV mural dedication and flag-raising...

August 9, 2023 7:53 pm

Durand volleyball looking to build off recent success

By Trenten Scheidegger CORRESPONDENT     For the better part of a decade, the Durand Bulldogs have been one of...

7:52 pm

 
 

The Herald »

Car show winners

Car show winners

    We would like to congratulate the winners of our Annual National Night Out Classic Car, Truck & Bike Show! Chief’s Choice Winner was Randy Ketchum...

August 9, 2023

 

50 North experiencing positive changes, expanding programs, welcoming new members

By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Leaders of 50 North have experienced positive growth since starting in 2019, and are...

7:51 pm

One kill, two injured in head-on collision in Roscoe  

On Aug. 5 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Roscoe Police were dispatched to the area of McDonald Road and Sage Hen Trail in...

7:51 pm

 
 

Post-Journal »

New mural

New mural

    In case you missed the reveal last Friday morning, here are some photos! Thank you lisA fRosT for painting this wonderful mural for our City! This was...

August 9, 2023

 

Man killed at Machesney Park construction site

At approximately 11:40 a.m. on Aug. 1, Winnebago County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Steele Dr., Machesney...

7:48 pm

Rockford man sentenced to over 7.5 years for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

A Rockford, Ill, man, Jerry Hatchett, 48, was sentenced on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Philip...

August 2, 2023 6:11 pm

 
 

The Scoop/Shopper’s Guide »

8/9/23 Scoop Today

8/9/23 Scoop Today

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of The Scoop Today or click below to view in browser.  

August 9, 2023

 

8/9/23 Shopper’s Guide

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper’s Guide or click below to view in...

August 9, 2023 9:37 am

8/2/23 Shopper’s Guide

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper’s Guide or click below to view in...

August 2, 2023 3:56 pm

 
 

Tempo »

New officer

New officer

    Ogle County Sheriff VanVickle is pleased to announce the hiring of Deputy Josh Lee to the patrol division.

August 9, 2023

 

Meridian CUSD 223 staff Summer Learning Academy drives toward world-class results

Meridian CUSD 223 is proud of the excellence that the employees strive to provide to the students and the community. This...

August 9, 2023 7:50 pm

Ogle County annual 4-H Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction set for Aug. 5

The Annual 4-H Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction has been set for Saturday August 5. It will be held at the Ogle County Fair...

August 2, 2023 6:11 pm

 
 

The Shopper »

8/10/23 East Shopper

8/10/23 East Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of The Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

August 9, 2023

 

8/10/23 West Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

August 9, 2023 9:37 am

8/3/23 West Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

August 2, 2023 3:52 pm

 
 

McHenry County News »

McHenry County News is now part of the Illinois Hi-Liter

Please click here to go to Illinois Hi-Liter & McHenry County News

April 4, 2022

 

2/3/22 McHenry County News

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the McHenry County News or click below to view in browser.  

February 2, 2022 9:42 am

1/27/22 McHenry County News

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the McHenry County News or click below to view in browser.  

January 26, 2022 9:32 am

 
 
 
 
Buy Viagra Overnight Delivery USA.