VetsRoll coming to the Boone County Fairgrounds

Vintage Wings & Wheels Museum Season Opening
By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER Our opening day, May 6, was ready and fully staffed with volunteers. We highlighted the...
By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER VetsRoll is back on Wednes-day, May 24, after the pandemic hiatus. In order to protect the health of very senior retired members of the Armed Forces, VetsRoll was can-celled from the time COVID shut everything down. In caution for the Veteran’s health, that hiatus continued until […]
By Trenten Scheidegger CORRESPONDENT The Winnebago Indians earned their sixteenth win of the 2023 softball season, last week. The Indians came into the week with a record of 13-7 and a busy schedule ahead of them. With four games in as many days, the Indians had little downtime. Although the […]
By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Hononegah Community High Schools H.O.P.E Foundation has generously given back to teachers through grants on an annual basis. Staying true to what the foundation’s name stands for, “Hononegah Opportunities for Public Education,” seven teachers at HCHS received a helping hand in meeting specific classroom needs on […]
By Margaret Downing REPORTER Prior to The Nestory Self-Storage ribbon cutting at the former Machesney Park Mall May 10, David Flaherty, CEO and president of Nestory Park Self Storage stated, “It’s amazing to see what the transformation of something like this can do for a community.” Flaherty also sees the […]
The Stillman Valley High School FFA horticulture team took first place in section 2 with the following students placing as Top 10 individuals: Nick Youman (2nd), Ada Haner (5th), Bailee-Jo Nelson (6th), Madison Simms (7th), LeAnn Brinkmeyer (8th), Gwen Hall (10th), Students had to make a floral arrangement, identify plants, identify landscape […]
By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER Our opening day, May 6, was ready and fully staffed with volunteers. We highlighted the Pitts, donated by Jeff Kaney, and the Curtis Jenny. Our special guests were the Jenny team and project part-ners, Chapter 1414 Board of Directors. The Jenny has been moved from the […]
Pecatonica Rotary has recently led a project in Pecatonica, which resulted in 16 trees being planted in Sumner Park on Saturday, April 29. Youth from Seward Determination 4-H, Pecatonica FFA, and several Scout Troops learned the basics of tree planting and care, and had hands on experience planting. Tom Walsh, […]