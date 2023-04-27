Police collect unused and unwanted drugs over the weekend

Obituary
Bruce P. Macdonald, 89, formerly of Belvidere, Proud Air Force Korean War Veteran, passed away April 5, 2023 in Rockford...
By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER On April 22, the Belvidere Police Department held a drug takeback event at the Belvidere Township building, 8200 Fairgrounds Road. “This program has always been run by the Boone County Soil & Water Conservation District in conjunction with Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful,” said Officer Tim Blankenship. […]
Winnebago County 4-H held its first 2023 4-H show on March 28, at the University of Illinois Extension Office. Three area youth presented formal speeches on a variety of topics. “The kids did a fantastic job presenting. It was obvious they had rehearsed and took pride in their work,” stated […]
The third annual Rockton Pelican Fest, sponsored by Audubon Council of Illinois, will be held May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Rockton and at Nygren Wetland Preserve. Rockton Pelican Fest is presented by the Village of Rockton, JR Finally Art Studio & Gallery, Natural Land Institute […]
At last night’s Machesney Park Village Board meeting, Mayor Johnson recognized Trustee Jake Schmidt for his years of service to the Village of Machesney Park. Before serving as a Village Trustee, Schmidt worked as the Village’s Code Enforcement Inspector from 2014 to 2016. After leaving this role, Schmidt was elected […]
On April 21, Highland Elementary in the Meridian CUSD 223 school district celebrated their 4th annual leadership day. Leadership day is a celebration of all of the work that students and staff have done throughout the year and showcases the leadership and ownership that students take within the school. Highland […]
By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER The first mobile food pantry held by the Belvidere Police Dept. in 2023 had enough food for 250 families. It was scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 11, at 4 p.m. Volunteers from Empower Boone came to assist the police with the event. VIPS (Volunteers […]
REPORTER Hononegah Community High School’s H.O.P.E Foundation was on Par in producing great fun on Saturday evening, April 1, at the Rockton American Center, (American Legion.) Everywhere one looked golf fashions similar to what was worn in the 1980’s comedy “Caddyshack” fit the events theme. Outfits ranged from a dress […]