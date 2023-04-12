 
  • IOU Club Easter Egg Hunt is a rousing success
  • Charity hockey game: Police vs. Fire
  • Stillman girls basketball coach named Coach of the Year         
  • Severe weather in Belvidere
  • Forum allowed public to meet candidates running for village, school boards
  • Harlem-Roscoe Fire has annual Trustees Awards Dinner
  • 4-H Penny Carnival winners announced 
  • IOU Club Easter Egg Hunt is a rousing success

    IOU Club Easter Egg Hunt is a rousing success

    By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER The IOU Club held its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8, at Belvidere Park. They re-scheduled it from April 1, because things were such a mess after the tornado that came roaring up the Kishwaukee River and hit the Apollo Theater. When they did hold […]

    April 12, 2023 / no comments

  • Charity hockey game: Police vs. Fire

    Charity hockey game: Police vs. Fire

        It’s a win again for blue. Rockford Police take it again this year, 11-3. Thanks to everyone that came out last week to support local the police and fire teams. All proceeds from the Guns and Hoses Charity Ice Hockey Game benefit Jaimie Cox Foundation, Greg Lindmark Foundation, and […]

    April 12, 2023 / no comments

  • Stillman girls basketball coach named Coach of the Year         

    Stillman girls basketball coach named Coach of the Year         

    Stillman Valley High School’s Varsity Girls’ Basketball Head Coach, Bobby Mellon, has been announced as 2023 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year. Mellon has coached at Stillman since 2010 and has been the head coach since 2014. This season his team had a 28-7 record, winning the Forreston […]

    April 12, 2023 / no comments

  • Severe weather in Belvidere

    Severe weather in Belvidere

    By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER “Two rounds of severe thunderstorms occurred on Friday, March 31, one in the afternoon and another, more intense and widespread round during the evening,” reported the National Weather Service. “The first round produced mainly scattered instances of large hail across northern Illinois. “The second round of […]

    April 6, 2023 / no comments

  • Forum allowed public to meet candidates running for village, school boards

    Forum allowed public to meet candidates running for village, school boards

    By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Ahead of the 2023 April 4 election Rockton residents were welcomed to a forum that was held on Wednesday, March 22 at the Greater Rockton Centre. The event was organized by the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford. It was co-sponsored by Hononegah Community High […]

    April 6, 2023 / no comments

  • Harlem-Roscoe Fire has annual Trustees Awards Dinner

    Harlem-Roscoe Fire has annual Trustees Awards Dinner

    Harlem-Roscoe Fire Trustees held the department’s annual Trustee’s Appreciation Awards Dinner on March 25, at Mary’s Market in Roscoe. After a delicious buffet meal put out by Mary’s Market, the awards were presented. Harlem-Roscoe Fire Dept. (HRFD) Fire Chief Patrick Trollop presented Engineer Matt Bush and Engineer Marty Green each […]

    April 6, 2023 / no comments

  • 4-H Penny Carnival winners announced 

    4-H Penny Carnival winners announced 

    Written by Jodi Baumgartner PROGRAM COORDINATOR, 4-H YOUTH DEVELOPMENT The Ogle County 4-H Federation hosted its annual 4-H Penny Carnival at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon on March 18.   Penny Carnival is much like a fun fair, but features games dreamed up and designed by the 4-H clubs in […]

    April 6, 2023 / no comments

 

Belvidere Republican »

IOU Club Easter Egg Hunt is a rousing success

IOU Club Easter Egg Hunt is a rousing success

By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER The IOU Club held its annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 8, at Belvidere Park. They re-scheduled it from April 1, because things...

April 12, 2023

 

Severe weather in Belvidere

By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER “Two rounds of severe thunderstorms occurred on Friday, March 31, one in the afternoon...

April 6, 2023 11:43 am

BNHS Easter Egg-stravaganza draws organizations from community together

By Anne Eickstadt REPORTER The Belvidere North High School Student Council invited organizations from around Belvidere...

March 30, 2023 7:48 pm

 
 

The Gazette »

Winnebago softball team continues hot start

By Trenten Scheidegger CORRESPONDENT The Winnebago Indians have been limited in their opportunities to get live games in for the 2023 softball season, but...

April 12, 2023

 

Winnovation places second in Iowa Regional, acquires ticket to the 2023 World Championship

By Riley Story, Natalie Weaver TEAM MEMBERS Winnovation team 1625 participated in the 2023 Iowa Regional last week,...

April 6, 2023 11:36 am

Rivermen hoping to compete in tough NUIC-East

By Trenten Scheidegger CORRESPONDENT The Durand-Pecatonica Rivermen picked up their first win of the 2023 baseball...

March 30, 2023 7:45 pm

 
 

The Herald »

Rockton Township supports Macktown Living History, Rockton Township Historical Society, South Beloit Historical Society

By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Rockton Township is showing strong support of Macktown Living History, Rockton Township Historical Society, and South Beloit...

April 12, 2023

 

Forum allowed public to meet candidates running for village, school boards

By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Ahead of the 2023 April 4 election Rockton residents were welcomed to a forum that was...

April 6, 2023 11:42 am

Seven running for three seats in Village of Rockton Trustee election

By Marianne Mueller REPORTER Seven candidates are running in hopes of filling three seats as Village of Rockton Trustees....

March 30, 2023 7:47 pm

 
 

Post-Journal »

Charity hockey game: Police vs. Fire

Charity hockey game: Police vs. Fire

    It’s a win again for blue. Rockford Police take it again this year, 11-3. Thanks to everyone that came out last week to support local the police and...

April 12, 2023

 

Harlem-Roscoe Fire has annual Trustees Awards Dinner

Harlem-Roscoe Fire Trustees held the department’s annual Trustee’s Appreciation Awards Dinner on March 25, at Mary’s...

April 6, 2023 11:42 am

Anderson Japanese Gardens recognized as ‘Best of Midwest’

Anderson Japanese Gardens has been recognized as a “Best of the Midwest” wellness destination by Midwest Living Magazine....

March 30, 2023 7:47 pm

 
 

The Scoop/Shopper’s Guide »

4/20/23 Shopper’s Guide

4/20/23 Shopper’s Guide

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper’s Guide or click below to view in browser.  

April 19, 2023

 

4/19/23 Scopp Today

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of The Scoop Today or click below to view in browser.  

April 19, 2023 12:46 pm

4/12/23 Shopper’s Guide

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper’s Guide or click below to view in...

April 12, 2023 12:37 pm

 
 

Tempo »

Stillman girls basketball coach named Coach of the Year         

Stillman girls basketball coach named Coach of the Year         

Stillman Valley High School’s Varsity Girls’ Basketball Head Coach, Bobby Mellon, has been announced as 2023 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coach...

April 12, 2023

 

4-H Penny Carnival winners announced 

Written by Jodi Baumgartner PROGRAM COORDINATOR, 4-H YOUTH DEVELOPMENT The Ogle County 4-H Federation hosted its annual...

April 6, 2023 11:39 am

Stillman  Band Director nominated as RSO Music Educator of Year

Stillman Valley High School’s Director of Bands, Mr. John C. Gelasi, has been nominated as RSO’s Music Educator...

March 30, 2023 7:46 pm

 
 

The Shopper »

4/20/23 West Shopper

4/20/23 West Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

April 19, 2023

 

4/20/23 East Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of The Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

April 19, 2023 12:43 pm

4/13/23 West Shopper

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the Shopper or click below to view in browser.  

April 12, 2023 12:36 pm

 
 

McHenry County News »

McHenry County News is now part of the Illinois Hi-Liter

Please click here to go to Illinois Hi-Liter & McHenry County News

April 4, 2022

 

2/3/22 McHenry County News

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the McHenry County News or click below to view in browser.  

February 2, 2022 9:42 am

1/27/22 McHenry County News

Download Click on the Download button to access a digital copy of the McHenry County News or click below to view in browser.  

January 26, 2022 9:32 am

 
 
 
 
Buy Viagra Overnight Delivery USA.